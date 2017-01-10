America Ferrera, Chelsea Handler, CHER Join Women’s March On Washington

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

Yesterday, the Women’s March on Washington announced a list of celebrities who will be joining the march against Trump on January 21st. (We’ll be there, too!)

America Ferrera will serve as chair of the Artist Table, and she’s not the only celeb who will attend the DC march or another march around the nation. Take a deep breath for the list: Chelsea Handler, Amy Schumer, Cher, Zendaya, Katy Perry, Scarlett Johansson, Uzo Aduba, Cristela Alonzo, Patricia Arquette, Danielle Brooks, Lea DeLaria, Diane Guerrero, Danai Gurira, Margo Jefferson, Angelique Kidjo, Padma Lakshmi, Shantell Martin, Debra Messing, Frances McDormand, Julianne Moore, Hari Nef, Monica Raymond, Yara Shahidi, Alia Sharrief, Kara Walker, Olivia Wilde, and Constance Wu.

In a statement via Entertainment Weekly, Ferrera said: “Since the election, so many fear that their voices will go unheard. As artists, women, and most importantly dedicated Americans, it is critical that we stand together in solidarity for the protection, dignity, and rights of our communities. Immigrant rights, worker rights, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, racial justice and environmental rights are not special interests, they affect us all and should be every American’s concern.”

Handler will host a separate march in Park City, Utah. (Any BUST readers going?) She said: “I’m honored to join the Women’s March on Washington Artist Table. By hosting a sister march in Park City, our Women’s March on Main will help send a message to the incoming administration that attacks on Planned Parenthood and our fundamental human rights are unacceptable and if we have to re-fight for rights we have already fought for and won, we will do it louder and stronger, with men by our side.”

BTW, this list isn’t over yet...

See you there, in person or in spirit!

Top photo: Instagram/America Ferrera

More from BUST

7 Reasons Why We Will Be Marching For Women's Rights In Washington, DC

59 Things To Shout At Trump During The Women's March On Washington

So, The Washington Post's Women's March On Washington Story Had A Biiiiig Oops