#PaulRyanSoScared, He Hid From Planned Parenthood Volunteers

After GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters that Republicans officially planned to defund Planned Parenthood on Thursday, a group of volunteers attempted to hand deliver #StandWithPP petitions to his office, only to find security guards blocking their path, and Paul Ryan nowhere to be found.

Part of the Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act is to block Medicaid reimbursements and Title X grants to Planned Parenthood, and Planned Parenthood volunteers and supporters were not going to take it lying down.

On Friday afternoon, a group of determined pink-shirted volunteers made their way to the Longworth House Office Building in Washington, D.C with over 87,000 petitions opposing the Republican attack, but were blocked from delivering them to cowardly Paul Ryan, who called no less than six security guards into the hallway outside his office.

Planned Parenthood tweeted photos of Ryan’s locked door, and naturally, Twitter blew up, with Lady Parts Justice League starting the hashtag #PaulRyanSoScared.

“I stand with Planned Parenthood, and for every person's fundamental right to affordable quality health care, the right to plan our families and our futures, and the right to protect our health and our lives.



I stand with Planned Parenthood. I fight with Planned Parenthood. I will support those that stand with Planned Parenthood.



I am one of the overwhelming majority of Americans that stands with Planned Parenthood, and I strongly oppose this attack now and always.”





One of the volunteers, Kimi Nolte, told Teen Vogue, "I stand with Planned Parenthood because they were there for me following a sexual assault. Without Planned Parenthood's compassion and accessibility, I wouldn't be the person I am today. When Paul Ryan and other politicians say they want to defund Planned Parenthood, it becomes personal and I won't be silent”





Supporting Planned Parenthood is more important now than ever, get involved or donate here.

