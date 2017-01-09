Quantcast

9 Things Trump Thinks Are Overrated

Details
IN Feminism
Trump is a turkey

Trump-related hashtags have been floating around the Twittersphere since his campaign started, but recently the hashtag #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated, made in response to his comments about Meryl Streep being "overrated," has given way to some real golden tweets. While some are taking the hashtag seriously (and maybe a little too seriously) most are poking fun at the President-elect — using irony to highlight Trump's flaws and awful past comments. Here’s just a few of our favorites.

Let’s start broad to cover all the bases.

1. Just some general topics Trump seems to miss.

Screen Shot 2017 01 09 at 11.07.43 AM

Maybe get a few ego hits in there.

2. Can't forget that turkey neck.

Screen Shot 2017 01 09 at 11.08.50 AM

3. And his bursting ego.

Screen Shot 2017 01 09 at 11.54.09 AM

4. Now on to specifics.

Screen Shot 2017 01 09 at 11.12.16 AM

5. A bully as President.
Screen Shot 2017 01 09 at 11.13.58 AM

6. CONSENT.
Screen Shot 2017 01 09 at 11.15.03 AM

And just to tie up some loose ends...

7. 
Screen Shot 2017 01 09 at 11.16.30 AM

 

8. And this.
Screen Shot 2017 01 09 at 11.31.07 AM

 

9. What we were all thinking.

Screen Shot 2017 01 09 at 12.04.26 PM

All photos courtesy of Creative Commons & twitter accounts of @babygirldiaries, @DannyAloha1, @MelanieRCannon, @girlsreallyrule, @esheikh_, @JimAndrews518, @Justin12393LEE, @Jarmadillos, @nicolasjbarrett.

