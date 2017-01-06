Michelle Obama's Final Speech Will Leave You in Tears

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

In an emotional final speech today, Michelle Obama addressed all of the young people of our nation, offering words of wisdom and, most notable, words of hope. The First Lady stood poised and proud behind a podium surrounded by school counselors, saying “So for all the young people in this room and those who are watching, know that this country belongs to you — to all of you, from every background and walk of life.”

As she continued her speech, her voice trembling with emotion at times, she went on to mention the diversity in America and how magnificent it makes our country. She explained that not just diversity of ethnicity and income, but diversity of religion are prevalent in Americ. “If you are a person of faith, know that religious diversity is a great American tradition, too. In fact, that’s why people first came to this country — to worship freely. And whether you are Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Sikh — these religions are teaching our young people about justice, and compassion, and honesty. So I want our young people to continue to learn and practice those values with pride.”

Obama left us with a strong and emboldening mission: “Don’t be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered.” She expressed her immense gratitude for having the opportunity to help shape education and the nation. In true Michelle Obama fashion, she ended her kick-ass speech — just when we thought our hearts could take no more — with a humble thank you. Choking back tears, the soon-to-be-former FLOTUS revealed that “Being your First Lady has been the greatest honor of my life, and I hope I’ve made you proud.”

You have, Michelle. You have.

Photo taken from CNN video.

More from BUST

On Intersectional Feminism And Ivanka Trump

11 Women I’m Aspiring To Be More Like In 2017

How President Obama Is Subtly Undermining Donald Trump