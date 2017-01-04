Finally, This Congresswoman Is Taking The Fight Against Trump Into Her Own Hands

Democratic representative Maxine Waters of California’s 43rd congressional district has openly discussed her distaste for Donald Trump, and she's inspiring us. In a November interview with Bloomberg News, Waters explained that as a ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, she and her colleagues worry about diversity and inclusiveness fading away with a Trump administration. Waters and her colleagues wrote a letter addressed to The American Bankers Association, The Clearing House, National Association of Federal Credit Unions and plenty more, stating that the groups addressed had a moral obligation to speak out against Trump’s appointment of Steven Bannon as chief strategist. Waters goes on in the interview to explain that Trump's campaign and the name-calling that was engrossed in it left many worried about whether his comments and treatment of certain groups like the disabled and women will continue into his presidency.

In a more recent interview with MSNBC, Waters made a firm stance that under no circumstance would she work with Donald Trump. Waters explained that the Democratic party, historically, had been too nice and that they can’t trust Donald Trump and therefore cannot work with him. A similar question was raised in her Bloomberg interview when she was asked what was the best strategy for Democrats in Congress when Trump takes office. Waters said that what was most important was to educate the public about what Trump has been saying and planning and what legislation it could affect. Waters now seems to be set on icing out Trump and cutting off contact to show she will not condone his behavior and actions. Waters said in her latest MSNBC interview, “I have no intentions of sitting down with him, I'm going to fight him every inch of the way.”

Rep. Waters is not alone in her rejection and criticism of Trump. Others in her party like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.) have spoken out about his appointment of Steven Bannon and his behavior during his campaign. For all who want to unite and speak out against Trump's crude behavior and choices for his administration, Maxine Walters is an inspiration.

All photos were taken from Instagram/Maxine Waters

More from BUST

