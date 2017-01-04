BUST’s 10 Most Popular Posts Of 2016

If you’ve been following BUST closely, you may have noticed that over the holidays, we re-shared our 10 most popular posts of 2016 on social media. We’ve decided to bring them to you in a post as well. We were excited to see that so many of our most popular posts were about ways to fight back against Donald Trump; in fact, a full half of our top 10 most popular posts of the year were published in the week following the election. Although 2016 was a trash fire of a year, the stories you clicked on prove that there are so many smart, passionate people out there who care about fighting sexism, racism, Islamophobia, and our terrible president-elect. And that gives us hope for the future.

10. Katie Ledecky Won't Be Able To Compete In Her Best Event Due To A Sexist Rule by Becky Nash, August 2016

9. 6 Things You Can Do To Keep Steve Bannon Out Of The White House by Kelly Walters, November 2016

8. Don't Find Hillary Clinton 'Likable'? Here's Why by Caroline Siede, October 2016

7. 6 Reasons You Should Get An IUD Before January 20, 2017 by Erika W. Smith, November 2016

6. We Need To Talk About Casey Affleck's Sexual Assault Allegations by Kelly Walters, December 2016





5. The 'White Working Class' Can Kiss My Brown Ass by Priya Jain, November 2016

4. Another Big Win: SCOTUS Just Banned Domestic Abusers From Owning Firearms by Madelyn Sundquist, June 2016

3. How President Obama Is Subtly Undermining Donald Trump by Erika W. Smith, November 2016

2. This Illustrator Explains To Bros Why They Need Feminism by Meghan Sara, April 2016

1. Anti-Muslim Hate Crimes Will Likely Increase. Here's How Not To Be A Bystander by Kelly Walters, November 2016

