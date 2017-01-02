Finally, Women’s Razors Are As Cheap As Men’s (At One Store)

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

Today one store in Britain, Tesco, is now selling its female razors at the same price point as its male razors. The difference: pink versus blue. Those blue disposable razors were commonly sold at 10 pence while their pink counterpart was sold for twice the amount at 20 pence. The disparity does not end there. Not by a long shot. A study last year showed that “women are paying 37% more than men for equivalent products.”

Paula Sherriff, a new Labour MP has been vocal about gender-disparate pricing. TESCO, presumably shying away from being on the wrong side of history, has pioneered the move today and has put pressure on other outlets like Boots to decrease their female products prices as well. The grass is not any greener on our side. A CNN story says that “in New York City, a study of 800 products performed by the city government found that women paid more in 42% of cases.”

We also have to take into consideration the rest of the cost of womanhood, as The Guardian reminds us: “Factor in the tampon tax and the pay gap (19.1% across all workers in the UK) and it becomes clear that, whenever they reach a till, women are effectively paying three times, once in their salaries, once in their spending, and once in a surcharge on any women-directed products in their shopping baskets”

Not to mention we are expected to be infinitely more kempt than men; manicures, waxes, pantyhose, tampons, the list goes on. Hopefully, this trend will set a new precedent for stores everywhere in the UK and here, but what I would like to see is a subsidized, neutral, tampon.

Top Photo: Instagram:heidinieds.

Bottom Photo: New York Consumer Affairs

More From BUST

How Glass Ceiling Lip Gloss Supports Women’s Rights

Watch These Girls Take On Body Hair Stigmas And Self-Love In This Inspiring Video

These Bras Are Actually Made For Breasts