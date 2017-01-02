7 Candid and Hilarious Carrie Fisher Quotes to Start 2017 Right

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

Carrie Fisher was a remarkable actress the world will surely miss. She rose to fame in her indomitable portrayal of Princess Leia Organa in Star Wars when she was just 19. Even though her role as the outer space princess followed her throughout life — she was also an amazing screenwriter, author, and memoirist — who wrote with fearless honesty and cunning wit.

Fisher wrote in her 2008 memoir Wishful Drinking, "I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.” Unfortunately, her death was not as romantic. Fisher suffered a massive heart-attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles and sadly died a week later at the age of 60.

Fisher was candid about her ups and downs in life. She spoke truthfully about her struggle with mental health issues and drug addiction, often with unforgettable razor-sharp humor. Her twitter bio reads, “There’s no room for demons when you're self-possessed”. She's also known for her sarcastic and wise remarks about the double standards women face, especially as they age, which made her all the more memorable and likable.

Here are 7 quotes to honor this fearless princess.

1. “Women are a lot better than men really. Especially during wartime. We look way better in outfits.”

2. "Even in space there's a double standard for women."

3. On having her body compared to Elton Johns, "Blow my big bovine tiny dancer cock."

4. “Years of living longer, make you look worse. Who knew about that?”

5. "I went to a doctor and told him I felt normal on acid, that I was a light bulb in a world of moths. That is what the manic state is like."

6. “For me, books were my first drug, so I got into dealing."

7. "What I always wanna tell young people now: Pay attention. This isn't gonna happen again. Rather than try to understand it as it's going along, have it go along for a while and then understand it."



R.I.P you badass legend. You will be dearly missed.

Pictures from Twitter & Screenshot from Star Wars

More from BUST

Legendary Peruvian Singer Yma Sumac is Our Diva of the Day

48 Twiggy Photos And Quotes To Celebrate A Fashion Icon

40 Vintage Photos of Frida Kahlo To Get Lost In Today