Do One Thing Every Day To Fight Donald Trump

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

These steps to overcoming the injustices and of a Trump administration or just generally aiding a cause in a time of need, are great ways to get involved. Whether you’re dipping your toes or taking the plunge, here is your guide:

1. TEXT for DAILY ACTION!



This is one is easy and is far more efficient than a disgruntled tweet. Sign up for Daily Action’s text message service that alerts and you will just open a single text message every day, tap the phone number included, and be instantly connected to the relevant elected official or appointee who can register your complaint. It’s like an app for democracy!

Text DAILY to the number 228466 (A-C-T-I-O-N) right now. You will be prompted to enter your ZIP code and that's it. You will start receiving a text message every morning about what we have determined to be a pressing issue. The first one will go out this morning.

www.dailyaction.org

2. Read up on some democratic resources HERE.



Turn screen-time into glean time and learn from past movements, what works, what doesn’t, how members of Congress operate and how YOU, yes, YOU can influence them.

3. Help Aleppo:



Sera Bonds has a fantastic organization called CIRCLE OF HEALTH. They work to benefit mothers and babies in crisis zones. Right now they are raising funds for the last hospital in Aleppo that is staffed by Syrians. Their work is keeping the lights on, the doors open and providing the life saving care that they want and need. Please consider donating to this incredible organization.

4. Women’s March Washington:



This is truly a grassroots efforts. It welcomes donations, partnerships, ambassadors and ALL your support. This is not just a moment, this is a movement.

- SIGN UP

- DONATE

- Learn more at https://www.womensmarch.com/

5. Support the BRIDGE ACT:



This is an act that protects people who moved to the U.S as children from getting deported and helps them with their immigration status.

Please call your United States Senator (find the phone number here) and tell them that you support the BRIDGE Act.

Sample Script: Hi, my name is —– —-, and I’m a concerned American who supports compassionate immigration policies. I wanted to call to express my support for The BRIDGE ACT. America is a nation that has a beautiful history of immigrants, and DACA recipients are young people who came here as children and now are able to contribute to our economy. We do not close our doors on people in need, and ending DACA will hurt our economy and our families. I hope that Senator continues to work on this important, bipartisan issue and will sign on in supporting The BRIDGE Act. Please send the Senator my thanks and support.

6. GIVE! 'Tis the season and here are some causes that could really use our support:

Women’s March

Black Lives Matter- social justice

Immigrant Legal Resource Center- immigration

Southern Poverty Law Center- hate crimes

MPOWER Change - organizing of Muslim community

Top image: Flickr/Ella

More From BUST

4 Ways You Can Help The People Of Aleppo

3 Political Uprisings And What They Owe To Social Media

With The Dakota Access Pipeline, Banking Can Be A Revolutionary Act