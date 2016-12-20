Quantcast

These Bandanas Would Really Piss Off Mike Pence (And They Help BUST)

IMG 2268

 

Add this to your Christmas wish-list: Women’s Reproductive Rights Bandanas.

Jen Maravillas has created these intricately-detailed, hand-dyed bandanas depicting women's rights and the struggle to acquire them. If you look closely, you will see many symbols for woman and the vagina, surrounded by traditional contraceptive plants and women protestors from around the world in communal struggle.

IMG 2322

 

According to the description:

"This is the first in a series of unique hand-dyed bandanas depicting social movements and revolutions. Jennifer Maravillas began this scarf in reaction to the U.S. presidential election of 2016. Her aim is to create a reminder of the ideals we must uphold and the legacy of work in social progress handed down to us."

Bonus: A portion of the profits will be donated to BUST!

Photo credit: Maravillas 

