Week Of Women: April 27-May 3, 2018

Details
IN Entertainment

dirtycomputer 95bd3

This week in feminist-friendly pop culture brings us Janelle Monae’s album and “emotion picture” Dirty Computer, the premiere of Disobedience, and a collection of essays edited by Roxane Gay.

MOVIES 

Disobedience



The new movie from Sebastian Lelio (A Fantastic Woman) stars Rachel Weisz as a woman who returns to the Orthodox Jewish community she grew up in after her father’s death, and reunites with her former lover (Rachel McAdams). Out Friday, April 27. Read our review here.

Ava



French director Léa Mysius’s debut feature is about a 13-year-old girl (Noée Abita) who is on vacation by the ocean when she learns she will soon go blind. Out Friday, April 27.
 

Let The Sunshine In



French director Claire Denis (Beau Travail) tells the story of a divorced Parisian artist (Juliette Binoche) looking for true love. Out Friday, April 27.

 

TV

Cleaner Daze

Created by Tess Sweet, the new webseries Cleaner Daze is a dark comedy about addiction. It follows a new drug counselor as she tries to mentor a group of teenage addicts, while battling her own addiction. Read our interview with Sweet here. Out now. 

Elementary
>

Elementary’s sixth season premieres, with Lucy Liu returning as Dr. Joan Watson and Jonny Lee Miller returning as Sherlock Holmes. The first episode is directed by Christine Moore. Premieres Monday, April 30 on CBS.

MUSIC 

Dirty Computer by Janelle Monae



Janelle Monae’s long-awaited third album Dirty Computer comes out on Friday, along with an accompanying 44-minute “emotion picture” co-starring Tessa Thompson that will premiere on BET and MTV. Out Friday, April 27.

Twerp Verse by Speedy Ortiz



Sadie Dupuis is back with her band Speedy Ortiz. BUST writes, “Come for the riffs, stay for the lyrics that are so relatable you'll feel like they were pulled directly from your brain.” See April/May 2018 print issue for review.

Which Witch 7-Inch by Peach Kelli Pop


Songwriter Allie Hanon’s Peach Kelli Pop project’s new seven-inch is a set of six songs. BUST writes that it has “carbonated guitar shredding and some of the most personal lyrics in PKP’s eight year history.” Out now. See April/May 2018 print issue for review. 

BOOKS

 The Pisces by Melissa Broder

pisces a79fa

So Sad Today author Melissa Broder turns to fiction with her novel the Pisces, which follows a 38-year-old academic who moves to Phoenix after a breakup-induced breakdown and falls in love with a merman. Out Tuesday, May 1. See BUST’s April/May 2018 print issue for review.

 Not That Bad, edited by Roxane Gay

notthatbad df7cf

Roxane Gay edited this collection of first-person personal essays about rape, assault and harassment. Out Tuesday, May 1.

top photo: Janelle Monae and Tessa Thompson in a Dirty Computer teaser

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.
Tags: Week of women , Janelle Monae , Dirty Computer , Roxane Gay

