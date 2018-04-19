Go With The Flow At This Pussy Power House 'On My Period' Party

Quantcast
BUST, Pussy Power House, and Cult Party are coming together to celebrate periods in an "On My Period" party on May 3 in NYC, and they're putting a new spin on "period dress."

Pussy Power House is the L.A.-based interactive entertainment group bringing artistic, feminist parties to life. Corinne Leperfido founded the group to make a space for people with vaginas to celebrate and learn about vaginas. And sometimes those vaginas bleed. Pussy Power House says on its website "Why continue to hide your tampons and stained panties in shame when you could be celebrating the magic of menstruation with others?! If 51% of the human population has a moon cycle and it’s a completely healthy and natural part of life, how in the hell did they get us believing it was gross, smelly, unclean and embarrassing for all this time?? In celebration of our glorious monthly cycles, we invite you to join us in painting the town red by coming dressed in your finest all red outfits to honor The Flow!" 

The festivities will involve feminist panel lectures, book readings, a period wellness shop, a fashion show, and general menstrual health. Oh, and we're giving out free copies of our amazing magazine. If you want to get involved, email pussypowerhouse@protonmail.com. They're looking for speakers, herbalists, female designers, performance artists, and menstrual health educators. 

Tickets for the lecture are $10 and the party goes from 7 pm to 2 am at Cult Party's 53 Waterbury St, Brooklyn location. Remember to wear your scarlet best. 

Top Image: Corinne Leporfido

Anna Greer is an editorial intern and a senior at the University of Tennessee, where she studies comics and human rights. When she is not engaged in feminist activism, she usually can be found wearing Doc Martens and looking at Star Wars prequel memes.

Tags: BUST , Pussy Powerhouse , Cult Party , Periods , Menstruation , Pads , Tampons , Cups , Fashion
