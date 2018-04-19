Quantcast
Week Of Women: April 20-26, 2018

This week in feminist-friendly entertainment brings the return of the Handmaid’s Tale, #Beychella's second weekend, a book about “motherhood before I was ready,” and more.

MOVIES

Little Pink House



Director Courtney Balaker’s first feature film, based on a true story, follows small-town nurse Susette (Catherine Keener), as she becomes a leader in her working-class community’s fight to save their neighborhood from a Pfizer Corporation takeover. Out Friday, April 20.

I Feel Pretty



Amy Schumer’s new movie—directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein— has attracted a huge amount of controversy and mixed reviews. Is it a sweet movie with a meaningful message about self-esteem, or an offensive, fat-shaming mess? We haven’t seen it yet, but we’re curious. Out Friday, April 20.

Love & Bananas



Ashley Bell directs this documentary about the threat of extinction of Asian elephants, and what can be done to prevent it. Out Friday, April 20.

TV 

The Handmaid’s Tale



The Handmaid’s Tale takes us back to Gilead with a second season that promises to be even darker than the first. BUST cover gal Samira Wiley returns alongside Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel and Yvonne Strahovski, with new cast members including Clea DuVall and Marisa Tomei. Premieres Wednesday, April 25 on Hulu. Read a sneak peek of our cover story with Samira Wiley here.

Hot and Bothered

hotbothered 596c2 8dae8

Leah Byrd’s new comedy webseries follows the life of a young, fat, Midwestern black queer woman and her awkward white straight boy best friend as they navigate living, dating, queerness, and race in their hometown of Dayton, Ohio. Premieres Friday, April 20 on Facebook. Read our interview with Byrd here. 

Westworld



HBO’s mysterious sci-fi western thriller returns, and so do cast members Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson, and more. Premieres Sunday, April 22 on HBO. Stay tuned for coverage on BUST.com.

MUSIC

#Beychella

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on


Beyoncé blew us away with an incredible performance at Coachella weekend one—and she’s performing again this weekend. It’s unclear if she’s doing a whole new set or if she’s repeating the first one, but either way, it will be amazing. Beyoncé performs on Saturday, April 21. Read our piece about the significance of Beyoncé’s Coachella performance here. 

Primal Heart by Kimbra



New Zealand pop singer Kimbra returns with her third album, Primal Heart. Out Friday, April 20.

BOOKS

You Think It, I'll Say It by Curtis Sittenfeld

youthinkit 22aa5

Curtis Sittenfeld—author of Prep and American Wife—is back with a collection of ten short stories. Out Tuesday, April 24.

And Now We Have Everything: On Motherhood Before I Was Ready by Meaghan O’Connell

onmotherhood e7986

In her 20s, Meaghan O’Connell got accidentally pregnant and decided to have the baby; she chronicles the outcomes of her decision here, with plenty of humor no sugarcoating. Out now.

top photo: The Handmaid's Tale/Hulu

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.

