Beyoncé Takes Over Coachella: Link Roundup

From Coachella to #Beychella

Queen Beyoncé graced the Coachella main stage yesterday, and everyone is still recovering from the monumental performance. She is the first black woman to headline the events since its conception in 1999. Her performances lasted for over two hours and showcased a black marching band, dancers, and pledges all prepping the fictional Beta Delta Kappa. The audience was transported through multiple eras of Beyoncé's musical career and honestly, we can't wait to see what next weekend at #Beychella will bring. Read more at The Root.





The Windrush Generation Faces Deportation

The BBC reports that the Windrush Generation — a group of immigrants who came to the UK from Caribbean countries, Jamaica, Trinidad, and Tobago, between 1948 and 1971 — is now facing deportation. These people immigrated from British colonies that had not achieved independence and believed they were British citizens, but they are now being told that they need documentation to keep working and living in the UK.

14-Year-Old Brennan Walker Shot At After Asking For Directions

Michigan authorities have arrested a 53-year-old man in Rochester Hills for firing a shotgun at Brennan Walker. Brennan, a 14-year-old black boy, knocked on a door to ask for directions to school when the wife of the man arrested assumed that lost boy was trying to rob her. Sheriff Michael Bouchard called what happened “absurd,” and we agree. Trying to get to school should never result in almost being shot. Read more at Slate.

Grey’s Anatomy Addresses DACA in Latest Episode

In the episode “Beautiful Dreamer,” Grey's Anatomy reveals that intern Same Bello, played by Jeanine Mason, is a DACA recipient. Producers recruited the consulting serves Define American, a non-profit dedicated to humanizing immigrants through media, to help make the episode as realistic as possible. Grey’s shows the complicated reality of being a dreamer no matter how upstanding a citizen you are. Read more at Variety.

The More Women In A Study Group, The Better

Introductory science classes are traditionally difficult, however study groups that are predominantly female often get better grades, based on a research study nearly 400 University of Minnesota students who took an introductory biology course. Read more at Pacific Standard magazine.

The First Sexual Assault Recorded On Papyrus

Quartz reports that since the early 19th century, the British Museum has had a papyrus detailing a written complaint by a man named Amennakht about an accomplished worker whose corruption and treatment of women made caused him to get fired. Past studies of the papyrus were not concerned with its description of sexual harassment and assault, but the post-Weinstein era calling for zero tolerance of sexual assault and with the #MeToo campaign has caused researchers to evaluate the story.

Two Men Arrested at Starbucks for Sitting

The chief executive of Starbucks called for “unconscious bias” training after two unnamed black men were arrested for sitting inside a Philadelphia Starbucks—videos of the arrest went viral on social media.The two men were arrested and detained for nine hours until they were finally released. White patrons of the store, including Andrew Yaffe, who runs a real estate development firm, objected; Yaffe asked, “Does anybody else think this is ridiculous? It’s absolute discrimination.” The manager who called the police has now been fired. Read more at the Washington Post.





