Quantcast
Week Of Women: April 13-19, 2018
Details
IN Entertainment

pynk 5f480

This week in feminist-friendly entertainment brings us an incredible new music video by Janelle Monae, a documentary about Grace Jones, and the first novel by an Equatorial Guinean woman to be translated into English.

MOVIES

Grace Jones: Bloodlight & Bami

This new documentary about the iconic Grace Jones, directed by Sophie Fiennes, focuses on the latest decade or so of her career. Premieres Friday, April 13 in New York and expands throughout the month. Read more here.

A Quiet Place

John Krasinski’s directorial debut is a creative horror movie starring Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as a family trying to survive in a world populated by sightless monsters with super-hearing—if they hear you, they’ll kill you. Out now. Read our review here.

Zama



Argentine director Lucrecia Martel's latest movie is a historical drama set in a remote 18th century South American colony. Premieres Friday, April 13. Read more about Martel’s career here. 

TV

I Am Evidence



This HBO documentary, directed by Trish Adlesic and Greta Gandbhir and executive produced by Mariska Hargitay, explores the epidemic of untested rape kits and the way the legal system handles sexual assault. Airs Monday, April 16 on HBO. Read more here.

Supergirl



The CW series returns after a hiatus—without co-showrunner Andrew Kreisberg, who was fired in November following sexual harassment accusations. Airs Monday, April 16 on the CW. Read more about Supergirl here.

MUSIC

“PYNK” by Janelle Monae feat. Grimes

Janelle Monae’s latest song—featuring Grimes—is an ode to the vagina, starring Tessa Thompson as Monae’s love interest / clitoris. Out now. Read more here.

“Sky Full Of Song” by Florence + the Machine



Florence + the Machine is back with the first single from her upcoming fourth studio album (which is still untitled). Out now. 

“Barbie Tingz” by Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj returned with two new singles, "Barbie Tingz" and "Chun Li," on Thursday—fans called it #NickiDay. Watch on Tidal.

BOOKS

La Bastarda by Trifonia Melibea Obono

labastarda c81a4

The first novel by an Equatorial Guinean woman to be translated into English, La Bastarda (Feminist Press) is a queer coming-of-age story about orphaned teenage girl Okomo. Out Tuesday, April 17.

Queer Sex: A Trans And Non-Binary Guide To Intimacy by Juno Roche

queersex f5d46

In her new book Queer Sex: A Trans And Non-Binary Guide To Intimacy (Jessica Kingsley Pubilshers), trans activist Juno Roche interviews prominent figures in the trans and nonbinary community about sex, desire and dating. Out Thursday, April 19.

top photo: "PYNK" by Janelle Monae feat. Grimes

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.
Tags: Janelle Monae , La Bastarda , I Am Evidence , Grace Jones: Bloodlight And Bami , Grace Jones
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
