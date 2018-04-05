Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Week Of Women: April 6-12, 2018

This week in feminist-friendly entertainment brings us Cardi B.'s long-awaited debut album, a new movie starring Abbi Jacobson, a new TV series starring Sandra Oh, and more.

MOVIES

ADVERTISEMENT

6 Balloons







Abbi Jacobson stars in this Netflix movie; it’s the first feature film from writer and director Marja-Lewis Ryan. Jacobson stars as a young woman who drives her heroin addict brother (with his two-year-old daughter) across LA in search of a detox center. Released Friday, April 6.





You Were Never Really Here







Writer/director Lynne Ramsay returns with this movie about a veteran (Joaquin Phoenix) who makes his living tracking down missing girls — and his latest assignment is to find pre-teen Nina (Ekaterina Samsonov). BUST writes, “The screenplay suffers from a thinly constructed plot, but the propulsive narrative and quality performances make it hard to look away, no matter how much you might want to.” Released Friday, April 6. See BUST’s April/May issue for review.





TV

Killing Eve







Sandra Oh stars as a MI5 spy tracking down an assassin (Jodie Comer) in this miniseries written by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Premieres Sunday, April 8.





Howards End



Hayley Atwell and Matthew Macfadyen star in this new Starz miniseries adaptation of the novel by E.M. Forster, directed by Hettie Macdonald and written by Kenneth Lonergan. Premieres Sunday, April 8.







MUSIC

Invasion Of Privacy by Cardi B.





Cardi B.'s long-awaited debut album is finally here! We can't wait to listen.





I Don’t Run by Hinds







Madrid foursome Hinds’ second album is a “fearless commentary on love and sex by way of jangly, fuzzed-out pop,” writes BUST. Out Friday, April 6. See BUST’s April/May issue for review.





Bark Your Head Off, Dog by Hop Along







Hop Along’s third album “cements Hop Along’s place as our main manufacturers of keen, stirring rock music,” writes BUST. Out Friday, April 6. See BUST’s April/May issue for review.





BOOKS

Though I Get Home by YZ Chin







YZ Chin’s first book — the winner of the Feminist Press’ Louise Meriwether First Book Prize — is a linked short story collection set in Malaysia. It’s “a universal tale of just how connected we all are,” writes BUST. Out Tuesday, April 10. See BUST’s April/May issue for review.





Your Art Will Save Your Life by Beth Pickens







Beth Pickens’s guidebook “helps artists build a sustainable practice while navigating the world of MFAs, residencies, and institutional funding,” writes Feminist Press. Out Tuesday, April 10. Stay tuned for coverage on BUST.com.





Heads of the Colored People by Nafissa Thompson-Smith







Nafissa Thompson-Smith’s debut book is “a collection of moving, timely, and darkly funny stories examines the concept of black identity in this so-called post-racial era,” writes Simon & Schuster Out Tuesday, April 10.

top photo: Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

More from BUST

Week Of Women: March 30-April 5, 2018

Week Of Women: March 23-29, 2018

Week Of Women: March 16-22, 2018





Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.