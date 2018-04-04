Quantcast
Our Photo Of Terry Crews Is Internet Famous
Our Photo Of Terry Crews Is Internet Famous

Details
IN Entertainment

TERRY CREWS BUST Elisabeth Caren 4011 45fec 1 e5d88

We’re not trying to brag or anything… but our photo of Terry Crews in full Renaissance-style getup made the front page of Reddit yesterday. Except it’s not quite the same as we remember it.

RByDHFq 1 9176fu/spankler

The photo, taken from a BUST interview from our April/May 2018 issue, was offered up on the subreddit r/PhotoshopBattles, and Reddit users took it by storm. The world has been blessed with (fake) images of Terry Crews on a $100 bill, Terry Crews as the centerpiece in a painting, and Terry Crews’ out-of-focus portrait in the background of a photo of Trump in the Oval Office. Keep scrolling for a selection of our favorites.

painting d8fb5u/im_a_cantaloupe

POnGVfX 1 33389u/Rudsar

oj8ULv1 dbba6u/bl0odredsandman

tjZqjQ6 c0702u/um_yeahok

QMqpKda 58b05u/YourHighnessss

And a bonus gif:

u/faultytailight

See the original post on Reddit.

Top photo: Photographed by Elisabeth Caren, Stylist: Angel Terrazas

Elizabeth F. Olson is an editorial intern at BUST. She mostly writes about her experience with mental illness through a feminist lens, and sometimes she writes fiction. Find her on Instagram and Twitter
Tags: Terry Crews , Reddit , Photoshop battle , #metoo
