Our Photo Of Terry Crews Is Internet Famous

We’re not trying to brag or anything… but our photo of Terry Crews in full Renaissance-style getup made the front page of Reddit yesterday. Except it’s not quite the same as we remember it.

The photo, taken from a BUST interview from our April/May 2018 issue, was offered up on the subreddit r/PhotoshopBattles, and Reddit users took it by storm. The world has been blessed with (fake) images of Terry Crews on a $100 bill, Terry Crews as the centerpiece in a painting, and Terry Crews’ out-of-focus portrait in the background of a photo of Trump in the Oval Office. Keep scrolling for a selection of our favorites.

And a bonus gif:

See the original post on Reddit.

Top photo: Photographed by Elisabeth Caren, Stylist: Angel Terrazas

Elizabeth F. Olson is an editorial intern at BUST. She mostly writes about her experience with mental illness through a feminist lens, and sometimes she writes fiction. Find her on Instagram and Twitter.