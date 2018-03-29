Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Week Of Women: March 30-April 5, 2018

March is ending and April is here! Our picks for this week in feminist-friendly entertainment include a new movie starring Lola Kirke and Zoë Kravitz, a new standup special from comedian Sofia Niño de Rivera, new music from Frankie Cosmos, a new novel by Meg Wolitzer, and more. Plus, BUST's April/May issue is on newsstands right now, so make sure you pick it up (or subscribe).

MOVIES

Gemini





L.A.-set thriller Gemini stars Lola Kirke as Jill, best friend/personal assistant to celebrity Heather (Zoë Kravitz) who has to go on the run and solve a mystery after finding Heather dead just hours after leaving her alone. Directed by Aaron Katz. Out Friday, March 30. See review in BUST’s April/May print issue and stay tuned for additional coverage on BUST.com.



Outside In





Director Lynn Shelton’s new drama follows 38-year-old Chris (Jay Duplass), who is granted early parole after serving 20 years for a crime he didn’t commit, as he forms a bond with his former high school teacher Carol (Edie Falco). Out Friday, March 30 in select theaters and on digital platforms on Tuesday, April 3.





First Match





Olivia Newman writes and directs this movie about a teenage girl (Elvire Emanuelle) in foster care who joins the all-boys’ wrestling team in an attempt to find her way back to her estranged father, a former wrestling champion (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Out Friday, March 30 on Netflix.





TV



Sofia Niño de Rivera: Seleccion Natural

via Netflix

Comedian Sofía Niño de Rivera’s Spanish-language Netflix comedy special promises “jokes about marriage traps, sexually attractive leopards and funny funerals.” Out Friday, March 30 on Netflix.





Empire







Are you watching Empire’s fourth season? It came back last week after a winter hiatus, and its eleventh episode, “Without Apology,” will see Cookie taking action after “a girl group from the past reunites and threatens to expose secrets about Empire and Lucious.” Airs Wednesday, April 4 on FOX.





MUSIC



Vessel by Frankie Cosmos







Frankie Cosmos’ new album “feels like walking around in someone’s mind,” writes BUST, adding that “[songwriter Greta Kline’s] head is a pleasant place to hang out in — full of sweet melodies and thoughtful observations that form gentle, poetic pop songs.” Out Friday, March 30. See BUST’s April/May issue for review.





Haze by the Shacks

The Shacks — aka Shannon Wise and Max Shrager — release their first full-length effort, in which “the Shacks definitely prove themselves to be a name to remember,” writes BUST. Out Friday, March 30. See BUST’s April/May issue for review.





Everything's Fine by Jean Grae and Quelle Chris







Rappers Jean Grae and Quelle Chris team up for an album that includes comedy sketches and socially observant lyrics. BUST calls it “a triumph for this pair of virtuoso blerds.” Out Friday, March 30. See BUST’s April/May issue for review.





BOOKS



The Female Persuasion by Meg Wolitzer







Meg Wolitzer’s new novel “uses an ensemble cast to explore issues of growing up, growing old, and the waysin which small choices can reverberate over a lifetime,” writes BUST, calling it a “funny, readable sprawl.” Out Tuesday, April 3. See BUST’s April/May issue for review.

Open Your Mouth Like A Bell by Mindy Nettifee







Poet Mindy Nettifee’s new collection is Amber Tamblyn’s Poetry Corner pick for BUST’s April/May issue; Tamblyn calls it “sure to be one of the best poetry books of the year, written by one of the best feminist authors living today.” Out Monday, April 2. See BUST’s April/May issue for review.

top photo: Zoë Kravitz in Gemini, courtesy of Neon

