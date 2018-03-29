Quantcast
Week Of Women: March 30-April 5, 2018
Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Week Of Women: March 30-April 5, 2018

Details
IN Entertainment

2 Heather Zoe Kravitz arrives in Aaron Katzs GEMINI courtesy of NEON 840d3

March is ending and April is here! Our picks for this week in feminist-friendly entertainment include a new movie starring Lola Kirke and Zoë Kravitz, a new standup special from comedian Sofia Niño de Rivera, new music from Frankie Cosmos, a new novel by Meg Wolitzer, and more. Plus, BUST's April/May issue is on newsstands right now, so make sure you pick it up (or subscribe).

MOVIES

ADVERTISEMENT

Gemini



L.A.-set thriller Gemini stars Lola Kirke as Jill, best friend/personal assistant to celebrity Heather (Zoë Kravitz) who has to go on the run and solve a mystery after finding Heather dead just hours after leaving her alone. Directed by Aaron Katz. Out Friday, March 30. See review in BUST’s April/May print issue and stay tuned for additional coverage on BUST.com.


Outside In



Director Lynn Shelton’s new drama follows 38-year-old Chris (Jay Duplass), who is granted early parole after serving 20 years for a crime he didn’t commit, as he forms a bond with his former high school teacher Carol (Edie Falco). Out Friday, March 30 in select theaters and on digital platforms on Tuesday, April 3.

First Match



Olivia Newman writes and directs this movie about a teenage girl (Elvire Emanuelle) in foster care who joins the all-boys’ wrestling team in an attempt to find her way back to her estranged father, a former wrestling champion (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Out Friday, March 30 on Netflix.

TV

Sofia Niño de Rivera: Seleccion Natural

sofia abd41via Netflix

Comedian Sofía Niño de Rivera’s Spanish-language Netflix comedy special promises “jokes about marriage traps, sexually attractive leopards and funny funerals.” Out Friday, March 30 on Netflix.

Empire



Are you watching Empire’s fourth season? It came back last week after a winter hiatus, and its eleventh episode, “Without Apology,” will see Cookie taking action after “a girl group from the past reunites and threatens to expose secrets about Empire and Lucious.” Airs Wednesday, April 4 on FOX.

MUSIC

Vessel by Frankie Cosmos



Frankie Cosmos’ new album “feels like walking around in someone’s mind,” writes BUST, adding that “[songwriter Greta Kline’s] head is a pleasant place to hang out in — full of sweet melodies and thoughtful observations that form gentle, poetic pop songs.” Out Friday, March 30. See BUST’s April/May issue for review.

Haze by the Shacks

The Shacks — aka Shannon Wise and Max Shrager — release their first full-length effort, in which “the Shacks definitely prove themselves to be a name to remember,” writes BUST. Out Friday, March 30. See BUST’s April/May issue for review.

Everything's Fine by Jean Grae and Quelle Chris



Rappers Jean Grae and Quelle Chris team up for an album that includes comedy sketches and socially observant lyrics. BUST calls it “a triumph for this pair of virtuoso blerds.” Out Friday, March 30. See BUST’s April/May issue for review.

 

BOOKS

 The Female Persuasion by Meg Wolitzer

femalepersuasion 2a07b

Meg Wolitzer’s new novel “uses an ensemble cast to explore issues of growing up, growing old, and the waysin which small choices can reverberate over a lifetime,” writes BUST, calling it a “funny, readable sprawl.” Out Tuesday, April 3. See BUST’s April/May issue for review.

 Open Your Mouth Like A Bell by Mindy Nettifee

mouth c43ca

Poet Mindy Nettifee’s new collection is Amber Tamblyn’s Poetry Corner pick for BUST’s April/May issue; Tamblyn calls it “sure to be one of the best poetry books of the year, written by one of the best feminist authors living today.” Out Monday, April 2. See BUST’s April/May issue for review.

top photo: Zoë Kravitz in Gemini, courtesy of Neon

More from BUST

Week Of Women: March 23-29, 2018

Week Of Women: March 16-22, 2018

Week Of Women: March 9-15, 2018 


Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.
Tags: week of women , Gemini , Frankie Cosmos , Meg Wolitzer , Empire
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

shirtwaist b56d1

On The Anniversary Of The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire, Here's The History Of The Shirtwaist

RITTER 0115 SMFL 56e7c

Krysten Ritter On The Emotional Toll Of Playing Jessica Jones

chrissyteigenacademy 77251

Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At Tweet Asking Why Women Don't Take Their Husband's Name: Link Roundup

29138536 10160187915090054 2117205226 n 06c1c

Terra Lopez is The Multi-Threat Movement Leader We Have Been Waiting For

tracyisleofdogs 98f24

"Isle of Dogs" Creates Beautiful World of Doggos, But Leaves Good Girls Behind: BUST Review

Sean Penn Cannes 2016 6422c

Sean Penn Wrote a Poem Calling #MeToo A “Toddler’s Crusade”: Link Roundup

ashtonkutcher de9fd

Why Are There So Many Headless Women In Hollywood?

carlyrae fb8c2

There Shouldn't Be Shame In Liking “Girl Music"

emma gonzalez c2a48

5 Memorable March For Our Lives Speeches You Need To Watch Today

blackpanther ebd87

Women With Shaved Heads Are Having A Pop Culture Moment — Showing How Political Hair Can Be

Upcoming Events

Kathy Acker: "Blood and Guts in High School" Marathon Reading
Sun Apr 08 @12:00PM - 06:00PM
National Museum of Women in the Arts: FRESH TALK: DIRECTING CHANGE
Sun Apr 15 @ 4:30PM - 06:00PM
View Full Calendar