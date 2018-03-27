Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Who Bit Beyoncé??: Link Roundup

Someone Bit Beyoncé — And People Have Theories

As we discussed yesterday, GQ published an interview with Tiffany Haddish in which the actress, comedian, and writer revealed that an actress bit Beyoncé’s face at a JayZ afterparty in December. Haddish didn’t say who the actress was, but fans online are trying to figure it out. Vulture is staying on top of the investigation, if you’re interested, while the Huffington Post is asking representatives from every actress in existence to deny the charges (“No, Shirley MacLaine did not bite anything. She’s 83 years old, for God’s sake.") I’m sure we’ll get to the bottom of this.

Happy Muslim Women’s Day!

Today, and every day, we celebrate Muslim women. Last year, Amani Al-Khatahtbeh and her website MuslimGirl created the first official day devoted to amplifying Muslim women’s voices. “Our theme for this year is ‘Muslim women talk back to violence,’” Al-Khatahtbeh tells CNN. Check out the full interview and discussion on why today is so important on CNN.

Cardi B Drops Album Cover, Release Date

We’ve been ready for Cardi B’s debut album since “Bodak Yellow,” and the wait is finally almost over. The rapper revealed on Instagram that her LP, titled Invasion of Privacy, will be out April 6, just a day before she’s set to guest on Saturday Night Live. See the album cover for yourself on Cardi’s Instagram — she’s also promised to release the tracklist soon.





N.F.L. Cheerleader Files Discrimination Complaint

New Orleans Saints cheerleader Bailey Davis was fired from her job for two offenses: first, attending a party with Saints athletes; and second, posting a picture in which she’s wearing a one-piece swimsuit on her private Instagram. The New York Times reports that the rules Davis broke were designed to “protect” cheerleaders from the players’ advances. Now, Davis is fighting back, claiming that cheerleaders are held to a different standard than their counterparts on the football team. “The antiquated stereotype of women needing to hide for their own protection is not permitted in America, and certainly not in the workplace,” said her lawyer, Sara Blackwell. Read the NYT’s full coverage here.





Gina Rodriguez To Star In Live-Action Carmen Sandiego

We were already psyched that Gina Rodriguez has been set to voice Carmen Sandiego in an upcoming animated Netflix series. Today, Deadline revealed that the actress will also produce and star in a live-action feature film of the same name. For more updates, check Deadline’s breaking news.

Trump Might Bring Back Aide Accused of Domestic Violence

Former White House secretary Rob Porter quit his job in February after it was revealed that he had allegedly abused his two ex-wives. Now, The New York Times reports that Trump has kept in contact with Porter, and that sources close to the White House believe Trump might be trying to bring him back into the office. Representatives for both Porter and Trump haven’t commented, but you can check out the NYT’s story here.

Civil Rights Icon Dies At 76 #RestInPower

Linda Brown, the woman who was at the center of the Brown v. Board of Education ruling in 1954, passed away yesterday at the age of 76. NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill told the Huffington Post that "the life of every American has been touched by Linda Brown...this country is indebted to her, the Brown family, and the many other families involved in the cases that successfully changed school segregation." Kamala Harris, Ava DuVernay, and Naomi Campbell are among many who have paid tribute to Brown on Twitter. Learn more about Brown's life and legacy on HuffPo.

Sex Cult NXIVM Leader Arrested For Trafficking

Months ago, we covered the horrifying “sex cult” NXVIM (pronounced nex-e-um) based in upstate New York. Today, the cult’s leader, Keith Raniere—who reportedly forced younger female “slaves” to sleep with him before branding them with his initials—was arrested in Mexico for sex trafficking. He will be transferred to New York authorities today. Read more at BBC.

Contraception Apps Help Those Without Access To Birth Control

In states with limited access to reproductive health services — known as "contraception deserts" — more and more people are using their phones to find birth control. Apps including NURX and Maven provide users with questionnaires, information, and access to clinicians. The service is free for individuals with health insurance, and contraception is then delivered to users’ homes. Find out more on NPR.

