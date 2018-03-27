BUST's April/May 2018 Issue With Cover Gal Samira Wiley Is On Newsstands Now!

Here at BUST HQ, spring has sprung and our April/May issue is bursting with gorgeousness, starting with our amazing cover queen Samira Wiley, co-star of The Handmaid’s Tale! Inside, we’ve got an interview with Love & Hip-Hop’s new rising star Amara La Negra; a revealing chat with actor and activist Terry Crews; surprising reporting on what happens later in life to women who make purity pledge as teens; and more...
Table of Contents Apr/May 2018
FEATURES
Samira’s Tale
From OITNB to The Handmaid’s Tale, Samira Wiley’s TV roles are feminist af. By Lisa Butterworth
The Cool Click
Music photographer Janette Beckman is a pro at capturing history in the making. By Miss Rosen
Little White Mice
A sudden death, a grieving daughter, and an inexplicably leaky vagina. By Cienna Madrid
Fever Dream
Synth-pop superstar Fever Ray is back and she’s on a mission to “save queer sex.” By Emily Nokes
The Purity Problem
Millions of American girls took purity pledges as teens, and now that they’re adults, they’re paying a heavy price. By Hilary Oliver
Zero Waste
Eye-popping looks that were transformed from trash into cutting-edge fash. Photographed by Léone Julitte, Styled by Corinne Loperfido
BROADCAST
- Amara La Negra is lighting up Love & Hip Hop Miami; chillin’ with the all-female team trekking to the North Pole; Instagram’s motivational guru Amber Wagner; and more.
- The Hotness: The season’s tastiest pop-culture treats. By Emily Rems
- Boy du Jour: Terry Crews is a man on a #MeToo mission. By Sabrina Ford
- Pop Quiz: Multiple-choice fun with Joan Didion. By Emily Rems
- Bra-ometer: Feminist news at a glance. By Solange Castellar
- Museum of Femoribilia: The shirtwaist set women free in the early 20th century. By Lynn Peril
REAL LIFE
- DIY neon décor; avoid takeout garbage with this handy kit; cryptocurrency 101; and more.
- Eat Me: Fancy flower-infused beverages. By Chef Rossi
- You Go, Girl: Yogyakarta, Indonesia, is a creative fantasia! By Taarna Grimsley
LOOKS
- Fashion advice from photographer Najva Sol; lipstick brands that give back; reviving the lost art of lace making; and more.
- Booty Call: Celebrate 4/20 with goods by female ganjapreneurs. By Callie Watts
- Good Stuff: Cute office supplies for gals who mean business. By Stephanie J.
THE BUST GUIDE
- Music: Reviews; plus the return of Jean Grae!
- Movies: The Seagull told the Gemini, “You Were Never Really Here.”
- Books: Reviews; plus a new generation of vaginal education.
SEX FILES
- STD testing at home; and more.
- Questions for the Queen: Have more orgasms and spread less herpes. By Dr. Carol Queen
- One-Handed Read: How to Survive an Office Party. By Sara Dueck
- Whore-O-Scopes: Hey baby, what’s your sign? By Sonia Ana Ortiz
THE BACK
- X Games: Love Nests. By Tracy Bennett
- The Last Laugh: Tammy Pierce gets taken for a ride. By Esther Pearl Watson