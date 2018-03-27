Quantcast
BUST's April/May 2018 Issue With Cover Gal Samira Wiley Is On Newsstands Now!
Details
IN Entertainment

SamiraCover700 01b4e

Here at BUST HQ, spring has sprung and our April/May issue is bursting with gorgeousness, starting with our amazing cover queen Samira Wiley, co-star of The Handmaid’s Tale! Inside, we’ve got an interview with Love & Hip-Hop’s new rising star Amara La Negra; a revealing chat with actor and activist Terry Crews; surprising reporting on what happens later in life to women who make purity pledge as teens; and more...

toc110 2 ba379

ON THE COVER: SAMIRA WILEY PHOTOGRAPHED BY JEANEEN LUND; STYLING BY KAREN LEVITT; MAKEUP BY NICK BAROSE FOR EXCLUSIVE ARTISTS USING MAC COSMETICS; HAIR BY ALEXANDER ARMAND FOR EXCLUSIVE ARTISTS USING ORIBE HAIRCARE; TOP, SHORTS, AND JACKET: ASHTON MICHAEL; EARRINGS: TOPSHOP. ABOVE: JACKET: KAIMIN; SHORTS: CAMOUFLAGED; BUSTIER: DEAD LOTUS COUTURE; EARRINGS: TOPSHOP.

Table of Contents Apr/May 2018


FEATURES
Samira’s Tale

From OITNB to The Handmaid’s Tale, Samira Wiley’s TV roles are feminist af. By Lisa Butterworth

The Cool Click

Music photographer Janette Beckman is a pro at capturing history in the making. By Miss Rosen

Little White Mice

A sudden death, a grieving daughter, and an inexplicably leaky vagina. By Cienna Madrid

Fever Dream

Synth-pop superstar Fever Ray is back and she’s on a mission to “save queer sex.” By Emily Nokes

The Purity Problem

Millions of American girls took purity pledges as teens, and now that they’re adults, they’re paying a heavy price. By Hilary Oliver

Zero Waste

Eye-popping looks that were transformed from trash into cutting-edge fash. Photographed by Léone Julitte, Styled by Corinne Loperfido

toc110 8a8cf

PHOTOS: ELISABETH CAREN (TERRY CREWS); LÉONE JULITTE (ZERO WASTE); JULIA STOTZ (FLOWER DRINKS); JANETTE BECKMAN (MOD GIRL)

BROADCAST

  • Amara La Negra is lighting up Love & Hip Hop Miami; chillin’ with the all-female team trekking to the North Pole; Instagram’s motivational guru Amber Wagner; and more.
  • The Hotness: The season’s tastiest pop-culture treats. By Emily Rems
  • Boy du Jour: Terry Crews is a man on a #MeToo mission. By Sabrina Ford
  • Pop Quiz: Multiple-choice fun with Joan Didion. By Emily Rems
  • Bra-ometer: Feminist news at a glance. By Solange Castellar
  • Museum of Femoribilia: The shirtwaist set women free in the early 20th century. By Lynn Peril

REAL LIFE

  • DIY neon décor; avoid takeout garbage with this handy kit; cryptocurrency 101; and more.
  • Eat Me: Fancy flower-infused beverages. By Chef Rossi
  • You Go, Girl: Yogyakarta, Indonesia, is a creative fantasia! By Taarna Grimsley

LOOKS

  • Fashion advice from photographer Najva Sol; lipstick brands that give back; reviving the lost art of lace making; and more.
  • Booty Call: Celebrate 4/20 with goods by female ganjapreneurs. By Callie Watts
  • Good Stuff: Cute office supplies for gals who mean business. By Stephanie J.

THE BUST GUIDE

  • Music: Reviews; plus the return of Jean Grae!
  • Movies: The Seagull told the Gemini, “You Were Never Really Here.”
  • Books: Reviews; plus a new generation of vaginal education.

SEX FILES

  • STD testing at home; and more.
  • Questions for the Queen: Have more orgasms and spread less herpes. By Dr. Carol Queen
  • One-Handed Read: How to Survive an Office Party. By Sara Dueck
  • Whore-O-Scopes: Hey baby, what’s your sign? By Sonia Ana Ortiz

THE BACK

  • X Games: Love Nests. By Tracy Bennett
  • The Last Laugh: Tammy Pierce gets taken for a ride. By Esther Pearl Watson


