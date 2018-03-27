BUST's April/May 2018 Issue With Cover Gal Samira Wiley Is On Newsstands Now!

Table of Contents Apr/May 2018

FEATURES

Samira’s Tale

From OITNB to The Handmaid’s Tale, Samira Wiley’s TV roles are feminist af. By Lisa Butterworth



The Cool Click

Music photographer Janette Beckman is a pro at capturing history in the making. By Miss Rosen



Little White Mice

A sudden death, a grieving daughter, and an inexplicably leaky vagina. By Cienna Madrid



Fever Dream

Synth-pop superstar Fever Ray is back and she’s on a mission to “save queer sex.” By Emily Nokes



The Purity Problem

Millions of American girls took purity pledges as teens, and now that they’re adults, they’re paying a heavy price. By Hilary Oliver



Zero Waste

Eye-popping looks that were transformed from trash into cutting-edge fash. Photographed by Léone Julitte, Styled by Corinne Loperfido

BROADCAST

Amara La Negra is lighting up Love & Hip Hop Miami; chillin’ with the all-female team trekking to the North Pole; Instagram’s motivational guru Amber Wagner; and more.

The Hotness: The season’s tastiest pop-culture treats. By Emily Rems

Boy du Jour: Terry Crews is a man on a #MeToo mission. By Sabrina Ford

Pop Quiz: Multiple-choice fun with Joan Didion. By Emily Rems

Bra-ometer: Feminist news at a glance. By Solange Castellar

Museum of Femoribilia: The shirtwaist set women free in the early 20th century. By Lynn Peril

REAL LIFE

DIY neon décor; avoid takeout garbage with this handy kit; cryptocurrency 101; and more.

Eat Me: Fancy flower-infused beverages. By Chef Rossi

You Go, Girl: Yogyakarta, Indonesia, is a creative fantasia! By Taarna Grimsley

LOOKS

Fashion advice from photographer Najva Sol; lipstick brands that give back; reviving the lost art of lace making; and more.

Booty Call: Celebrate 4/20 with goods by female ganjapreneurs. By Callie Watts

Good Stuff: Cute office supplies for gals who mean business. By Stephanie J.

THE BUST GUIDE

Music: Reviews; plus the return of Jean Grae!

Movies: The Seagull told the Gemini, “You Were Never Really Here.”

Books: Reviews; plus a new generation of vaginal education.

SEX FILES

STD testing at home; and more.

Questions for the Queen: Have more orgasms and spread less herpes. By Dr. Carol Queen

One-Handed Read: How to Survive an Office Party. By Sara Dueck

Whore-O-Scopes: Hey baby, what’s your sign? By Sonia Ana Ortiz

THE BACK