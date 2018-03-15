Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Week of Women: March 16-22, 2018

This week in feminist-friendly entertainment brings us the premiere of Love, Simon; new music from Pussy Riot; and two buzzed-about debut novels. As a reminder, we haven’t read, watched, or listened to everything here, but if we have, we’ll include a link or a note.

MOVIES

Love, Simon

A big-budget teen romance with a gay couple at its center — we need more movies like this. Nick Robinson stars as Simon, with a supporting cast including Katherine Langford and Alexandra Shipp as Simon’s friends and Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel as Simon’s parents (yes, we’re old). Greg Berlanti directs with Simon Vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda (on which the movie is based) author Becky Albertalli writing the screenplay. Read our review of Simon Vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda here. Premieres Friday, March 16.

Keep The Change







This comedy is the first feature from director Rachel Israel and it won several prizes at Tribeca Film Fest 2017. A rom com about a man and a woman who fall in love after meeting at a group for autistic adults, the film has been praised for its depiction of autism — and for casting actors with autism in the lead roles. Premieres Friday, March 16.





Maineland







In this documentary, director Miao Wang follows Mainland Chinese students who move to Maine to attend an elite boarding school. Premieres Friday, March 16.

TV

RuPaul’s Drag Race





RPDR is back for season 10, with contestants including Eureka O'Hara (who had to drop out of season 9 for medical reasons) and Miss Gay America drag pageant winner Asia O’Hara. Guest judges will include Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson and Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon. Premieres Thursday, March 22 on VH1.





Edha







Netflix’s first Argentine original series is this dramatic thriller directed by Daniel Burman. It follows an up-and-coming Buenos Aires fashion designer and single mother (Juana Vaile) who faces ”revenge, passion and dark secrets” after she meets “a handsome and mysterious man.” Out Friday, March 16 on Netflix.

On My Block







This coming-of-age comedy set in L.A. follows four kids as they enter high school — including teen feminist Monse (Sierra Capri). The series was created by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft. Out Friday, March 16 on Netflix.

MUSIC

"Bad Apples" by Pussy Riot







Pussy Riot taps Dave Sitek of TV On The Radio for their new song “Bad Apples.” Read our 2017 cover story with Nadya Tolokno of Pussy Riot here. Out now.





Onion by Shannon and the Clams







We caught up with Shannon Shaw of Shannon and the Clams and talked about creating their new album Onion. Out now. Read our interview with Shannon here.

BOOKS

Girls Burn Brighter by Shobha Rao





Shobha Rao’s debut novel follows two close friends, Poornima and Savitha — both poor teenage girls in South India. When an act of cruelty drives Savitha away, Poornima leaves everything behind to find her. Out now.





Stray City by Chelsey Johnson





Chelsey Johnson’s debut novel takes place in the “insular lesbian underground of Portland, Oregon” in the ‘90s — and Carrie Brownstein is a fan. Out Tuesday, March 20.

top photo: Pussy Riot/YouTube

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.