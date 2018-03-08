Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Week Of Women: March 9-15, 2018

A Wrinkle In Time is finally here! This week in feminist-friendly entertainment also includes the premiere of the final season of Love, new music from Sade, and an anthology of writings by Asian diasporic writers. As a reminder, we haven’t seen, read, or listened to everything here; when we have, we’ll include a link, or a note if it’s in print but not yet online.

MOVIES

A Wrinkle In Time





Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of the classic 1962 Madeleine L’Engle sci-fi novel is finally here! With a cast including Oprah, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Storm Reid, we cannot wait to watch it. Out Friday, March 9. Read more here.

Thoroughbreds





BUST calls this movie about two very different upper-crust teens (Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke) “a terrific thriller that marries the mutually destructive tendencies teen girls can bring out in each other, with the claustrophobia of a chamber piece.” Out Friday, March 9. Read our review here.

Black Panther







Yes, we told you to see Black Panther when it came out a few weeks ago, but now you need to listen to our podcast all about it! BUST contributor Bry’onna Mention joins editors Callie and Emily to talk about Black Panther’s feminism and also how hot Winston Duke is. Listen here.

TV

Love







Netflix’s original series starring Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust gets its third and final season. Out Friday, March 9. Read our 2015 cover story with Gillian Jacobs here.

For The People



The latest show in Shondaland is a legal drama starring Britt Robertson and Jasmine Savoy Brown. Premieres Tuesday, March 13.

MUSIC

Fine But Dying by Liza Anne







Folk singer/songwriter Liza Anne’s sophomore album “has a greater sense of urgency and anxiety” than her first, writes BUST. See BUST’s February/March 2018 print issue for review.

“Flower of the Universe” by Sade







Sade broke her seven-year hiatus to write and record a new song for the soundtrack of A Wrinkle In Time.

“California Finally” by La Luz





ICYMI, earlier this week we premiered the new song by surf noir band La Luz. Read more here.

BOOKS

The Merry Spinster: Tales Of Everyday Horror by Mallory Ortberg









The Toast founder Mallory Ortberg reimagines classic children's stories to be even more horrific than they already were. But “for every stretch of darkness there is light, and this holds true for each of Ortberg’s tales of horror,” BUST writes. Out Tuesday, March 13. See BUST’s February/March 2018 print issue for review. (Note: Ortberg recently came out as trans and is in this newsletter because the Merry Spinster is feminist-friendly.)





Go Home! edited by Rowan Hisayo Buchanan







Harmless LIke You author Rowan Hisayo Buchanan edits this Feminist Press anthology of Asian diasporic writers including Alexander Chee, Kimiko Hahn, and Wendy Xu. Out Tuesday, March 13.



top photo: A Wrinkle In Time

