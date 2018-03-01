Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Week Of Women: March 2-8, 2018



This Week of Women brings the return of Jessica Jones (starring BUST’s current cover gal Krysten Ritter!), the Oscars, and new music from the Breeders. As a reminder, we haven’t read, watched or listened to everything ourselves; when we have, we’ll include a link, or a note if it’s in print.

MOVIES



Red Sparrow









Jennifer Lawrence stars as a Russian spy in this thriller directed by Francis Lawrence. (We haven’t seen it, but reviews say there are several graphic scenes of rape and sexual assault, so be aware.) Out Friday, March 2.





Chasing Great







Michelle Walshe and Justin Pemberton co-directed this documentary about rugby star Richie McCaw. Out Friday, March 2.

TV



Jessica Jones







Jessica Jones is back with its second season on Thursday, March 8, on Netflix. Read a sneak peek of our interview with Krysten Ritter here.



The Oscars







See which movies will take home the Academy Awards this year on Sunday, March 4. We're rooting for Get Out, and Lady Bird, and I, Tonya, and.....





MUSIC



All The Nerve by The Breeders







The first new Breeders record in nearly a decade is “a venerable work of art, complete with unique and unpredictable stop-and-go chord progressions and lyrics that linger in your mind,” writes BUST. Out Friday, March 2. See BUST’s February/March print issue for review.





How to Socialize & Make Friends by Camp Cope







Melbourne indie rock trio Camp Cope’s second LP is “a welcome nod to the past and a spark of hope for the music industry’s future,” writes BUST. Out Friday, March 2. See BUST’s February/March print issue for review.





Historian by Lucy Dacus







Lucy Dacus’ second album “teeters between pop-leaning folk and fuzzed-out indie rock, building layers and mixed tempos,” writes BUST. Out Friday, March 2. See BUST’s February/March print issue for review.

BOOKS

Without A Net, edited by Michelle Tea







The second edition of Without A Net, edited by Michelle Tea, explores “the female experience of growing up working-class,” with essays by Eileen Myles, Shell Feijo, Silas Howard and others. Out now. Read our review here.



My Body, My Words, edited by Loren Kleinman and Amye Archer





This essay anthology of writing about the body includes essays by Beverly Donofrio, Martha Frankel, Abigail Thomas and others. Out now. Read an excerpt here.

Brazen by Penelope Bagieu







Graphic novelist Penelope Bagieu celebrates rebellious women of history like Josephine Baker and Nellie Bly in this stnning book. Out Tuesday, March 6.



top photo: Jessica Jones/Netflix

