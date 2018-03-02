Quantcast
Portland OR: EveryBODY — The DIY, Sex Positive, Body Positive Strip Club Event
Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Portland OR: EveryBODY — The DIY, Sex Positive, Body Positive Strip Club Event

Details
IN Entertainment

diy stip club event 7c8e5

Pussy Power House + Buckmaster  Present: EveryBODY - A DIY Body Positive Strip Club! 

We here at BUST wish we were in Portland, Oregon to experience this cool shindig. If you are in the area this Friday, check out this feminist event where you can embrace your stripper fantasies in a safe space, perform in front of an audience, and see some hot acts by amateurs and professionals alike. Be a beautiful land mermaid, although we're not sure how much a mermaid can strip.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Pussy Power House has created a judgement-free zone. They say on their Facebook page, "Fat, skinny, waxed, hairy, white, brown, tanned, tone, ready to bone, ready to moan... we want to see what you got! Show it off, take it off, shake it off!" As always, consent is key, so there's no touching or photo/video recording. There is also a very strict "No Jerks" rule. Why can't this be a rule everywhere? Anyways, y'all should go experience this feminist extravaganza of body and sex positivity. 

WHERE: Dante's 350 W Burnside St, Portland Oregon

DJ + HOST: Patrick Buckmaster

PRICE : $15 Presale or before 11pm / $20 after 11pm
This gets you in and you get $5 Big Dix Bux to tip with!
Everyone pays the same, dancers included (you get the $ back after you perform). Bring extra singles so you can tip even more ;) Presale ticket link: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/everybody-a-diy-dantes-tickets/8130925?pl=dante

WHEN: March 2. Doors open at 9:00 pm, and you can come and go whenever you want. 

Act One starts @ 10:30pm, then a brief intermission.
Half Time show with Sindel Macabre Asylum
Act Two starts at 12:30am, followed by a free for all dance party all night long where anyone from the audience can come up!

DANCE SLOTS ARE ALL FULL! Follow @pvssypowerhouse + @buckmasterpatrick for more and to stay in touch about future events, sign up for our mailing list at www.pussypowerhouse.org

Top photo: Facebook


Anna Greer is an editorial intern and a senior at the University of Tennessee, where she studies comics and human rights. When she is not engaged in feminist activism, she usually can be found wearing Doc Martens and looking at Star Wars prequel memes.
Tags: Pussy Power House , Stripping , Strip Club , Body Positive , Sex Positive , Events , Portland , Oregon
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

DSM aaabf

Mass Shootings Are Not A Symptom Of Mental Illness

JM 27d39

Janelle Monae’s New Music Video With Tessa Thompson Is A Powerful Tribute to Bisexuality, Black Women’s Empowerment, and Sex-Positive Love: Link Roundup

blakcpantherwomen 4441e

Let's Talk About The Women Of "Black Panther"

superherogirlscoverdetail 87498

"DC Super Hero Girls" Brings Women-Centered Superhero Stories To Young Readers

AnnaHeader 775d8

In "Notes From The Field," Anna Deavere Smith Holds A Mirror Up To A Fractured America: BUST Interview

rs 221393 9to5 1980 Tomlin Parton Fonda 2942b

Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin Might Remake “9 to 5” With Rashida Jones: Link Roundup

Aladdin Sane Contact Sheet 152fd

This David Bowie Retrospective Is Out Of This World

theirfinest 5efe1

14 Recently-Released, Critically-Acclaimed Movies Directed By Women That You Can Watch Right Now

mybody eabc8

The Body Is A Poem

redsparrow 048da

Jennifer Lawrence Speaks Out About Reclaiming Her Body After Her Nude Photos Were Published Without Her Consent

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar