Portland OR: EveryBODY — The DIY, Sex Positive, Body Positive Strip Club Event

Pussy Power House + Buckmaster Present: EveryBODY - A DIY Body Positive Strip Club!



We here at BUST wish we were in Portland, Oregon to experience this cool shindig. If you are in the area this Friday, check out this feminist event where you can embrace your stripper fantasies in a safe space, perform in front of an audience, and see some hot acts by amateurs and professionals alike. Be a beautiful land mermaid, although we're not sure how much a mermaid can strip.

Pussy Power House has created a judgement-free zone. They say on their Facebook page, "Fat, skinny, waxed, hairy, white, brown, tanned, tone, ready to bone, ready to moan... we want to see what you got! Show it off, take it off, shake it off!" As always, consent is key, so there's no touching or photo/video recording. There is also a very strict "No Jerks" rule. Why can't this be a rule everywhere? Anyways, y'all should go experience this feminist extravaganza of body and sex positivity.

WHERE: Dante's 350 W Burnside St, Portland Oregon



DJ + HOST: Patrick Buckmaster



PRICE : $15 Presale or before 11pm / $20 after 11pm

This gets you in and you get $5 Big Dix Bux to tip with!

Everyone pays the same, dancers included (you get the $ back after you perform). Bring extra singles so you can tip even more ;) Presale ticket link: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/everybody-a-diy-dantes-tickets/8130925?pl=dante

WHEN: March 2. Doors open at 9:00 pm, and you can come and go whenever you want.

Act One starts @ 10:30pm, then a brief intermission.

Half Time show with Sindel Macabre Asylum

Act Two starts at 12:30am, followed by a free for all dance party all night long where anyone from the audience can come up!

DANCE SLOTS ARE ALL FULL! Follow @pvssypowerhouse + @buckmasterpatrick for more and to stay in touch about future events, sign up for our mailing list at www.pussypowerhouse.org

