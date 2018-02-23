Quantcast
Week Of Women: February 23-March 1, 2018
Week Of Women: February 23-March 1, 2018

Details
IN Entertainment

annihilation 60269


This Week of Women brings us a sci-fi thriller about five women scientists; a new TV series about three suburban women who pull off a heist; and SNL legend Rachel Dratch on BUST’s podcast, poptarts. As a reminder, we haven’t watched, listened to, or read everything here; when we have, we’ll include a link to our review, or note if it’s in print. 

MOVIES

Annihilation



Annihilation, directed by Alex Garner, is a sci-fi thriller about five women scientists who go into a mysterious, dangerous area known as “the Shimmer.” Natalie Portman stars, and the cast includes Gina Rodriguez and Tessa Thompson. Premieres Friday, February 23. Read our review here.

Half Magic

Heather Graham’s directorial debut is a fun, feminist comedy about three women (Graham, Stephanie Beatriz, and Angela Kinsey) who become friends and dabble in witchcraft. Premieres Friday, February 23. Read our interview with Stephanie Beatriz here and our review here.

TV

Notes From The Field



Playwright Anna Deavere Smith brings her one-woman show about the school-to-prison pipeline “Notes From The Field: Doing Time In Education” to HBO. Premieres Friday, February 23. Stay tuned for coverage on BUST.com.


Good Girls



Retta, Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman star in this new dramedy about three suburban women who pull of a heist. Premieres Monday, February 26 on NBC.

Rachel Dratch on Poptarts 

racheldratch 0bcc8

SNL legend Rachel Dratch joins BUST’s Emily Rems and Callie Watts on our podcast Poptarts. Listen here.

MUSIC

Plunge by Fever Ray



Fever Ray’s first album in eight years was released digitally in October; this week, it’s available on vinyl and CD for the first time. BUST calls it “as intense and innovative as its scathingly cool predecessor.” Out Friday, February 23. Read our review here.

Yes and No by Anna McClellan



Anna McClellan’s second album “goes deep on love, life, the female condition and the restlessness that comes with wanting so much simultaneously,” writes BUST. Out Friday, February 23. See BUST’s Feb/March 2018 issue for print review.

All At Once by Screaming Females

New Jersey DIY legends Screaming Females’ first album in three years “brings huge, guitar-heavy jams with soaring vocals to the scene,” writes BUST. Out Friday, February 23. See BUST’s Feb/March 2018 issue for review.

BOOKS

All the Names They Used For God by Anjali Sachdeva

allthenames ec9f0

Anjali Sachdeva’s debut book contains nine short stories in which, as Sachdeva writes, “Wonder and terror meet at the horizon, and we walk the knife-edge between them.” Out now.

 I'll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara

goneinthedark 26624

Journalist Michelle McNamara died unexpectedly while researching this true crime account of the Golden State Killer. Her husband, Patton Oswalt, writes the afterword. Out Tuesday, February 27.

top photo: Annihilation

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.
