Week Of Women: February 9-15, 2018

Look up your local ice rink and rewatch I, Tonya because the 2018 Winter Olympics are starting this week! And if you’re not into that, our picks for this Week of Women also include a documentary about Gloria Allred, a new album by Joan As Police Woman, and a children’s book called How Mamas Love Their Babies. As a reminder, we haven’t read, watched, or listened to everything ourselves — when we have, we’ll include a link or a note.

MOVIES





Becks

This indie romance directed by Elizabeth Rohrbaugh and Daniel Powell follows a musician (Lena Hall) who moves back to her childhood home after a breakup with her longtime girlfriend (Hayley Kiyoko) and befriends the wife (Mena Suvari) of a nemesis. Out Friday, February 9.





Seeing Allred







This new Netflix documentary directed by Sophie Sartain and Roberta Grossman follows attorney Gloria Allred as she represents Bill Cosby’s and Donald Trump’s accusers. Out Friday, February 9 on Netflix.







Permission







Directed by Brian Crano, Permission is a comedy of errors about a couple (Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens) who decide to open up their relationship. Out Friday, February 9. Read BUST’s review here.

TV





Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony







The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 9 — the US flag will be carried by luge pro Erin Hamlin. Some of the sports in which women will compete in this weekend include cross-country skiing, speed skating, biathlon, hockey, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, alpine skiing, and figure skating. Watch US skater Mirai Nagasu above.





This Close





This new TVseries was created by, and stars, two deaf writers and actors, Shoshannah Stern and Josh Feldman. They play two deaf best friends at very different places in their love lives — Michael (Feldman), who is gay, was just left by his fiancé, and Kate (Stern), who is straight, just got engaged. Premieres on Wednesday, February 14 on Sundance Now.

MUSIC





Damned Devotion by Joan As Police Woman







“Joan As Police Woman’s Damned Devotion marks a return to Joan Wasser’s poignant vulnerability as she swaps abundant instrumentation for a more stripped-down approach,” writes BUST. Out Friday, February 9. See the review in our Feb/March print issue.





“Nail Biting Song” by Anna McClellan







Singer/songwriter Anna McClellan’s music video for her single, “Nail Biting Song" (off her forthcoming album Yes and No) is a must-watch. Out now.





“Rose Colored Boy” by Paramore







Paramore is a parody news team in the new music video for “Rose Colored Boy,” off their 2017 album After Laughter. Out now. Read our album review here.

BOOKS





How Mamas Love Their Babies by Juniper Fitzgerald and Elise Peterson







This beautifully illustrated Feminist Press book shows the many different ways mamas take care of their babies, and is the first picture book to show a sex worker parent. Out Wednesday, February 14.





An American Marriage by Tayari Jones







This novel tells the story of a newlywed couple whose lives are torn apart when Roy is sentenced to 12 years in prison for a crime Celestial knows he didn’t commit. Out now.





top photo: Mirai Nagasu, who will compete for the US at the 2018 Olympics. via Skating Club Of Boston/Wikimedia Commons

