BUST's 10 Best Bets For February And March 2018

In every issue of BUST, managing editor Emily Rems chooses her ten picks for the best in pop culture. Check out the list from our February/March issue, featuring A Wrinkle In Time, Beth Ditto, and more.







1. A Wrinkle in Time

Disney



It feels like we’ve been waiting forever for the release of A Wrinkle in Time—director Ava DuVernay’s film adaptation of the classic, 1962 sci-fi YA novel by Madeleine L’Engle—but on March 9, the wait will finally be over. With a cast that includes Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (and a whopping budget of $103 million) chances are good it’s going to be the biggest flick of the season.

2. Grace and Frankie Season 4

Melissa Mosley/NetflixSometimes when the world feels especially dark, it’s helpful to remind ourselves that national treasures Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have their own show and it’s still going strong. While Netflix’s Grace and Frankie may have started out all about the pair’s gay husbands leaving them for each other, it is the relationship between the two women that keeps the show fresh as it heads into Season 4 in early 2018.





3. Annihilation

Peter Mountain/Paramount Pictures and Skydance



Prepare to get your women-in-STEM fix on February 23 when Annihilation hits theaters. The film stars Natalie Portman as a biologist, Jennifer Jason Leigh as a psychologist, Gina Rodriguez as an anthropologist, and Tessa Thompson as a surveyor, all in a race against time to perform a rescue mission in an environmental disaster zone.









4. Beth Ditto on Tour

Beth Ditto

Gossip’s fearless former frontwoman Beth Ditto is hitting the road in March on a North American tour in support of her new solo album, Fake Sugar. If feminist punk spiked with Southern soul is your jam, snap up tickets for a show near you at BethDitto.com.





5. Stories of Strange Women Podcast

Stories of Strange Women



Hosted by death-obsessed twin sisters Tonya Hurley and Tracy Hurley Martin, Stories of Strange Women is an interview podcast with an irresistible roster of guests, including Kate Pierson of the B-52s, author and mortician Caitlin Doughty, legendary film producer Christine Vachon, and punk style pioneers Tish and Snooky Bellomo of Manic Panic. Find it at StoriesOfStrangeWomen.com.





6. The Party

Courtesy of Roadside Attractions



Writer/Director Sally Potter’s new film, The Party, is starting to get major buzz. The dark satire stars Kristin Scott Thomas as a politician whose celebratory soiree becomes the dinner party from hell, thanks to her guests played by Patricia Clarkson, Cherry Jones, Emily Mortimer, and Cillian Murphy. Catch it February 16.





7. “Doom or Destiny” Video by Blondie featuring Joan Jett





If the evening news makes you want to throw your TV out the window, the video for “Doom or Destiny” off Blondie’s latest album, Pollinator, is the perfect antidote. Debbie Harry and Joan Jett will crack you up as pissed-off feminist newscasters keeping viewers up-to-date on the end of the world. Catch it on YouTube.





8. Portlandia’s Final Season



Augusta Quirk/IFC



It’s time to “Put a bird on it” one last time, as IFC’s weird comedy masterpiece, Portlandia, airs its eighth and final season in early 2018. Saying goodbye to the characters created by Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein—including crunchy couple Peter and Nance, and feminist bookstore owners Toni and Candace—won’t be easy. But they will live forever in our hearts (and on IFC.com).







9. Slutever

Viceland



Created and hosted by blogger and relationship columnist Karley Sciortino, Viceland’s adventurous, female-oriented sex-ed series Slutever covers surprising topics like BDSM “platonic lifestyle slaves,” and happy ending massages for women. Catch it starting Jan 24.







10. The #MeToo Moment Newsletter from The New York Times

photo by Sharon Attia

Spearheaded by New York Times gender editor Jessica Bennett, The #MeToo Moment newsletter delivers articles on the latest sexual harassment issues—penned by a diverse crew of insightful women—right to your in-box. Sign up at nytimes.com/newsletters/gender-issues.

top photo: Disney



