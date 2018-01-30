Our February/March 2018 Issue With Krysten Ritter Is On Newsstands Now!

Table of Contents Feb/Mar 2018

FEATURES

The Marvelous Ms. Ritter

The electrifying Netflix series Jessica Jones is back, and its star Krysten Ritter is just as badass as the detective she plays. By Sara Benincasa



There She Is

Activists are flipping the script on sexist pageants by using them as platforms for social change. By Liz Ellis Mayes



Watch The Throne

The hilarious 2 Dope Queens podcast is making the leap to HBO, and its stars Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson are totes blowing up. By Erika W. Smith



The Elephant in the Room

Got a racist uncle or a super-sexist sibling? These tips will help you combat intolerance at home while still keeping your sanity. By Jennifer L. Pozner



Bluestockings Blues

Japan’s first feminist magazine was founded in 1911, and it was so cool it was almost immediately banned. By Sarah Laskow



Abortion is Normal

We’re celebrating the 45th anniversary of Roe v. Wade with an audacious fashion spread masterminded by the activists behind #ShoutYourAbortion. Essay by Amelia Bonow, Photographed by Tawni Bannister, Styled by Katie James and Amelia Bonow



BROADCAST

The Rundown’s Robin Thede; Students Conquering Cold Cases; Pussy Power House; and more.

The Hotness: Pop culture delights for cold winter nights. By Emily Rems

Boy du Jour: Journalist Shaun King always fights for what’s right. By Sabrina Ford

Pop Quiz: Roseanne is back! By Emily Rems

Bra-ometer: Feminist news at a glance. By Solange Castellar

REAL LIFE

Homemade horchata; tricked-out pillows; The RBG Workout; and more.

Caking Bad: Deluxe nut butters. By Terry Hope Romero

You Go, Girl: Northampton, Mass, kicks ass. By Lindsay Valentin

LOOKS

Style advice from event planner and musician Janeth Gonda; DIY hair masks; the Victorians’ secret fan language; and more.

Good Stuff: These colorful buys are a sight for sore eyes. By Stephanie J.

Booty Call: Next-level loungewear. By Callie Watts

THE BUST GUIDE

Music: Reviews; plus the return of the Breeders!

Movies: Roxanne, Roxanne is looking for Thoroughbreds—Please Stand By.

Books: Reviews; plus new titles at the intersection of activism, feminism, and race.

SEX FILES

You never forget your first vibe ride; and more.

Questions for the Queen: Oral risks and strap-on tips. By Dr. Carol Queen

One-Handed Read: Read Lane and Lace. By Alex Slaine

Whore-O-Scopes: Hey baby, what’s your sign? By Sonia Ana Ortiz

THE BACK