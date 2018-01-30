Quantcast
Our February/March 2018 Issue With Krysten Ritter Is On Newsstands Now!
Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Our February/March 2018 Issue With Krysten Ritter Is On Newsstands Now!

Details
IN Entertainment

cover109 a9cff

Here at BUST, our February/March issue is fierce like a lion and supercute like a lamb, starting with our kickass cover queen Krysten Ritter, star of Jessica Jones! Inside, we’ve got an interview with BET’s new political powerhouse Robin Thede; a revealing chat with social-justice journalist extraordinaire Shaun King; a real-talk guide to discussing race with your fam; and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW!

RITTER 0562d cmyk 581bf

ADVERTISEMENT

ON THE COVER: KRYSTEN RITTER PHOTOGRAPHED BY MICHAEL LAVINE; STYLING BY JARDINE HAMMOND; HAIR BY PAMELA NEAL; MAKEUP BY AMY NADINE CLEMENT; BLACK VELVET JACKET: HEIDI MERRICK; BLACK LEATHER DRESS: FRILLY. ABOVE: DRESS: FRILLY.

Table of Contents Feb/Mar 2018


FEATURES
The Marvelous Ms. Ritter

The electrifying Netflix series Jessica Jones is back, and its star Krysten Ritter is just as badass as the detective she plays. By Sara Benincasa

There She Is

Activists are flipping the script on sexist pageants by using them as platforms for social change. By Liz Ellis Mayes

Watch The Throne

The hilarious 2 Dope Queens podcast is making the leap to HBO, and its stars Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson are totes blowing up. By Erika W. Smith

The Elephant in the Room

Got a racist uncle or a super-sexist sibling? These tips will help you combat intolerance at home while still keeping your sanity. By Jennifer L. Pozner

Bluestockings Blues

Japan’s first feminist magazine was founded in 1911, and it was so cool it was almost immediately banned. By Sarah Laskow

Abortion is Normal

We’re celebrating the 45th anniversary of Roe v. Wade with an audacious fashion spread masterminded by the activists behind #ShoutYourAbortion. Essay by Amelia Bonow, Photographed by Tawni Bannister, Styled by Katie James and Amelia Bonow

 
bus0218p004 563c6
PHOTOS: JULIA STOTZ (FRUIT); ADDITIONELLE.COM (ASHLEY GRAHAM); TAWNI BANNISTER (LINDY WEST); ILLUSTRATION: ADA BUCHHOLC (WHORE-O-SCOPES)

BROADCAST

  • The Rundown’s Robin Thede; Students Conquering Cold Cases; Pussy Power House; and more.
  • The Hotness: Pop culture delights for cold winter nights. By Emily Rems
  • Boy du Jour: Journalist Shaun King always fights for what’s right. By Sabrina Ford
  • Pop Quiz: Roseanne is back! By Emily Rems
  • Bra-ometer: Feminist news at a glance. By Solange Castellar

REAL LIFE

  • Homemade horchata; tricked-out pillows; The RBG Workout; and more.
  • Caking Bad: Deluxe nut butters. By Terry Hope Romero
  • You Go, Girl: Northampton, Mass, kicks ass. By Lindsay Valentin

LOOKS

  • Style advice from event planner and musician Janeth Gonda; DIY hair masks; the Victorians’ secret fan language; and more.
  • Good Stuff: These colorful buys are a sight for sore eyes. By Stephanie J.
  • Booty Call: Next-level loungewear. By Callie Watts

THE BUST GUIDE

  • Music: Reviews; plus the return of the Breeders!
  • Movies: Roxanne, Roxanne is looking for Thoroughbreds—Please Stand By.
  • Books: Reviews; plus new titles at the intersection of activism, feminism, and race.

SEX FILES

  • You never forget your first vibe ride; and more.
  • Questions for the Queen: Oral risks and strap-on tips. By Dr. Carol Queen
  • One-Handed Read: Read Lane and Lace. By Alex Slaine
  • Whore-O-Scopes: Hey baby, what’s your sign? By Sonia Ana Ortiz

THE BACK

  • Party Pix: Sweet snaps from our Brooklyn and London BUST Craftaculars!
  • X Games: Bend It, Don’t Break It. By Tracy Bennett
  • Parting Glance: “The Toilet of Venus After Boucher.” By Genieve Figgis


SUBSCRIBE NOW!


Tags: Krysten Ritter , on newsstands now , from the magazine
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

krysten109 7879f

Krysten Ritter On Playing Jessica Jones, "Who Doesn't Give A Shit About How She Looks"

manspread 4252e

Trans Male Privilege: How My Transition Affected My Place In Society

satanictemple 9acfe

Why Is The Satanic Temple Fighting For Abortion Rights?

uklg.jpg

7 Ursula K. Le Guin Quotes To Say Goodbye To A Sci-Fi Feminist Icon

thumbnail.jpeg

“Avant-Guardians” Is The Woke Web Series You Need To Watch

Screen Shot 2018-01-25 at 11.55.36.png

Meet The Judge Who Just Sentenced Larry Nassar To 100+ Years In Prison

janethevirgin1 856e0

Week Of Women: January 26-February 1, 2018

dominokirke 08107

Domino Kirke's Music Video "Beyond Waves" Is "A Love Letter To All Parents": BUST Premiere

supremes d6dc5

9 Songs To Help You Get Through The Midwinter Slump: Playlist

Book Inner Pages Mockup 1 7d18e

This Beautiful Book Celebrates Creative Mindfulness And Crafting

Upcoming Events

Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Wed Jan 31 @12:00AM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Thu Feb 01 @12:00AM
Valentine’s Party with Kaight, Babeland and Jimmyjane
Thu Feb 01 @ 7:00PM -
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Fri Feb 02 @12:00AM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Sat Feb 03 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar