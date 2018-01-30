Our February/March 2018 Issue With Krysten Ritter Is On Newsstands Now!

Here at BUST, our February/March issue is fierce like a lion and supercute like a lamb, starting with our kickass cover queen Krysten Ritter, star of Jessica Jones! Inside, we’ve got an interview with BET’s new political powerhouse Robin Thede; a revealing chat with social-justice journalist extraordinaire Shaun King; a real-talk guide to discussing race with your fam; and more.
Table of Contents Feb/Mar 2018
FEATURES
The Marvelous Ms. Ritter
The electrifying Netflix series Jessica Jones is back, and its star Krysten Ritter is just as badass as the detective she plays. By Sara Benincasa
There She Is
Activists are flipping the script on sexist pageants by using them as platforms for social change. By Liz Ellis Mayes
Watch The Throne
The hilarious 2 Dope Queens podcast is making the leap to HBO, and its stars Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson are totes blowing up. By Erika W. Smith
The Elephant in the Room
Got a racist uncle or a super-sexist sibling? These tips will help you combat intolerance at home while still keeping your sanity. By Jennifer L. Pozner
Bluestockings Blues
Japan’s first feminist magazine was founded in 1911, and it was so cool it was almost immediately banned. By Sarah Laskow
Abortion is Normal
We’re celebrating the 45th anniversary of Roe v. Wade with an audacious fashion spread masterminded by the activists behind #ShoutYourAbortion. Essay by Amelia Bonow, Photographed by Tawni Bannister, Styled by Katie James and Amelia Bonow
BROADCAST
- The Rundown’s Robin Thede; Students Conquering Cold Cases; Pussy Power House; and more.
- The Hotness: Pop culture delights for cold winter nights. By Emily Rems
- Boy du Jour: Journalist Shaun King always fights for what’s right. By Sabrina Ford
- Pop Quiz: Roseanne is back! By Emily Rems
- Bra-ometer: Feminist news at a glance. By Solange Castellar
REAL LIFE
- Homemade horchata; tricked-out pillows; The RBG Workout; and more.
- Caking Bad: Deluxe nut butters. By Terry Hope Romero
- You Go, Girl: Northampton, Mass, kicks ass. By Lindsay Valentin
LOOKS
- Style advice from event planner and musician Janeth Gonda; DIY hair masks; the Victorians’ secret fan language; and more.
- Good Stuff: These colorful buys are a sight for sore eyes. By Stephanie J.
- Booty Call: Next-level loungewear. By Callie Watts
THE BUST GUIDE
- Music: Reviews; plus the return of the Breeders!
- Movies: Roxanne, Roxanne is looking for Thoroughbreds—Please Stand By.
- Books: Reviews; plus new titles at the intersection of activism, feminism, and race.
SEX FILES
- You never forget your first vibe ride; and more.
- Questions for the Queen: Oral risks and strap-on tips. By Dr. Carol Queen
- One-Handed Read: Read Lane and Lace. By Alex Slaine
- Whore-O-Scopes: Hey baby, what’s your sign? By Sonia Ana Ortiz
THE BACK
- Party Pix: Sweet snaps from our Brooklyn and London BUST Craftaculars!
- X Games: Bend It, Don’t Break It. By Tracy Bennett
- Parting Glance: “The Toilet of Venus After Boucher.” By Genieve Figgis