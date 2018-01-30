Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Female College Students React To Donald Trump's Tweets In This Art Project

Goldye Horan photographed her classmates responding to some of Trump's worst tweets in a project for a photography class earlier this year. She explains:

For this project, I asked female college students to use their facial expressions to react to Donald Trump's tweets. In order to elicit a genuine reaction, the students were unaware of the topic of the project until they were being photographed. The students were instructed to react using their facial expressions only, and to avoid any harsh body movements. As I read pre-selected tweets to the women out loud, I snapped photos of their original reactions so they were captured in the moment.

See some of her photos below:

Goldye Horan is a student at Ithaca College, currently finishing up her senior year. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Communication Management and Design, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Classical Guitar. She is from Great Barrington, Massachusetts, and hopes to work in Boston or New York City when she graduates. When she’s not taking photos designing graphics, or producing media, catch her petting any dog in the vicinity or hitting up a ramen bar. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @goldyeghoran and add her on LinkedIn.