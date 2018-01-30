Quantcast
Female College Students React To Donald Trump's Tweets In This Art Project
Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Female College Students React To Donald Trump's Tweets In This Art Project

Details
IN Entertainment

STEPHtweet b145f

Goldye Horan photographed her classmates responding to some of Trump's worst tweets in a project for a photography class earlier this year. She explains:

For this project, I asked female college students to use their facial expressions to react to Donald Trump's tweets. In order to elicit a genuine reaction, the students were unaware of the topic of the project until they were being photographed. The students were instructed to react using their facial expressions only, and to avoid any harsh body movements. As I read pre-selected tweets to the women out loud, I snapped photos of their original reactions so they were captured in the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

See some of her photos below:

CASEYtweet c4e36

COLBYtweet 8c4d6

DLANEYtweet 5d05b

DREtweet 7a15f

JILLtweet 2503f

JULIAtweet 85dd3

MAGGIEtweet a2e12

RACHELtweet b341a

More from BUST

Trump's Twitter Deactivation Gave Us The Best 11 Minutes Of 2017

Here's How Maxine Waters, Kirsten Gillibrand, And More Will Respond To Trump's State of the Union

Roxane Gay Responds To Trump's "Shithole Countries" Comment With A Powerful Essay On Racism


Goldye Horan is a student at Ithaca College, currently finishing up her senior year. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Communication Management and Design, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Classical Guitar. She is from Great Barrington, Massachusetts, and hopes to work in Boston or New York City when she graduates. When she’s not taking photos designing graphics, or producing media, catch her petting any dog in the vicinity or hitting up a ramen bar. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @goldyeghoran and add her on LinkedIn

 
Tags: Trump , tweets , photography
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

krysten109 7879f

Krysten Ritter On Playing Jessica Jones, "Who Doesn't Give A Shit About How She Looks"

manspread 4252e

Trans Male Privilege: How My Transition Affected My Place In Society

satanictemple 9acfe

Why Is The Satanic Temple Fighting For Abortion Rights?

uklg.jpg

7 Ursula K. Le Guin Quotes To Say Goodbye To A Sci-Fi Feminist Icon

thumbnail.jpeg

“Avant-Guardians” Is The Woke Web Series You Need To Watch

Screen Shot 2018-01-25 at 11.55.36.png

Meet The Judge Who Just Sentenced Larry Nassar To 100+ Years In Prison

janethevirgin1 856e0

Week Of Women: January 26-February 1, 2018

dominokirke 08107

Domino Kirke's Music Video "Beyond Waves" Is "A Love Letter To All Parents": BUST Premiere

supremes d6dc5

9 Songs To Help You Get Through The Midwinter Slump: Playlist

Book Inner Pages Mockup 1 7d18e

This Beautiful Book Celebrates Creative Mindfulness And Crafting

Upcoming Events

Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Wed Jan 31 @12:00AM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Thu Feb 01 @12:00AM
Valentine’s Party with Kaight, Babeland and Jimmyjane
Thu Feb 01 @ 7:00PM -
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Fri Feb 02 @12:00AM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Sat Feb 03 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar