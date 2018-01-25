Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Week Of Women: January 26-February 1, 2018



Can you believe January is ending this week? See the month out with our latest women-centered pop culture picks, including the return of Jane the Virgin, a new music video by Domino Kirke, and a must-read essay collection by Morgan Jerkins. As a reminder, we haven’t read, watched or listened to all these ourselves, but when we have, we’ll include a link to the review, or note if it’s in print. Happy watching, reading, and listening!





MOVIES





Like Me







Actress Addison Timlin stars as a criminal with a major social media fanbase in this thriller directed by Robert Mockler. Out Friday, January 26. Stay tuned for a review on BUST.com.

Ingrid Goes West





Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen star in this black comedy about the dark side of Instagram directed by Matt Spicer. After being released in summer 2017, it’s now on Hulu. Revisit our podcast episode about the film here.





TV





Jane the Virgin

Jane the Virgin left off with an eventful book tour that included some intergenerational dancing (above) and a major kiss. It returns for its season four mid-season premiere, featuring Rosario Dawson as a new guest star, Friday, January 26 on the CW. Read our 2017 cover story with star Gina Rodriguez here.





Shameless

The dysfunctional Gallagher family — led by dad Frank (William H. Macy) and eldest daughter Fiona (Emmy Rossum) — closes out Shameless’ eighth season in the midst of a massive fight. The season finale airs on Sunday, January 28 on Showtime — it’s already been renewed for a ninth season.





The Grammys

This year, Grammy performers include Cardi B, SZA, Kesha, and Lady Gaga, who are all also nominees. Other women nominated include Lorde, Lana Del Rey, and Kehlani. Airs Sunday, January 28 on CBS.





MUSIC





“Beyond Waves” by Domino Kirke





Earlier this week, we premiered the dreamy music video “Beyond Waves” by Domino Kirke. Out now. Read more on BUST.com.





Vessel of Love by Hollie Cook





“Cook’s crystalline voice that radiates euphoria and positivity,” writes BUST of the British singer’s third album, out Friday, January 26. Read our review here.





Could It Be Different? by Spook School

Scottish pop punk band Spook School “processes hardships, relationships, and noxious political climates, but keeps a nightlight shining in the dark,” writes BUST. Out Friday, January 26. Read our review here.





BOOKS





This Will Be My Undoing by Morgan Jerkins





Catapult editor Morgan Jerkins’ essay collection This Will Be My Undoing: Living At The intersection Of Black, Female, And Feminist In (White) America “ skilfully ties together personal experiences with cultural critique,” writes BUST. Out Tuesday, January 30. See BUST’s February/March 2018 print issue for review.





The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory

This romance follows a couple who falls in love after Alexa agrees to act as Drew’s fake girlfriend at his ex’s wedding. Roxane Gay has called it “a charming, warm, sexy gem of a novel.” Out Tuesday, January 30.





Top photo: Jane the Virgin/the CW

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.