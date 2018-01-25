Quantcast
“Avant-Guardians” Is The Woke Web Series You Need To Watch
Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

“Avant-Guardians” Is The Woke Web Series You Need To Watch

Details
IN Entertainment

 

thumbnail.jpeg

Created by LA-based standup comedian and writer Alesia Etinoff, the new webseries “Avant-Guardians” is a social-justice-themed dramedy starring Etinoff and Last Comic Standing and Def Comedy Jam’s Zainab Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Razz (Etinoff) is the Guardian Angel to the 12-year-old future third black President, Charlie, whom she refers to as “Creepy Charlie.” Razz is mandated by God to attend therapy with an ArchAngel, Dr. Hanniel (Johnson). Each episode documents one of these 2-5 minute therapy sessions, exploring societal issues like systematic oppression, mass incarceration, homophobia, and mental health.

“I wanted to comment on the state of society – the racist, sexist, trans/homophobic trauma in everyday life, but from a perspective that was seemingly removed, yet invested,” says Entinoff. “I also found the notion that in our deepest and most embarrassing moments there could be someone watching, laughing, rooting for, and side-eyeing us.”

“Avant-Guardians"' approach to difficult issues is hip and refreshing, like in the way it personifies Racism, who put a book out because he was worried Sexism was getting more attention, or complains about how Rape is still prom king. The webseries even imagines Racism and Sexism’s love child, WBW, or War on Black Women, who is “living his best life right now.”

Etinoff explains that she worked to address the issues that mattered to her community without being “judgmental, preachy” or “aggressive,” and wanted to make those topics “accessible through comedy.”

As Dr. Hanniel says in Episode 4, “It’s society’s job to make room” for people who are different. “Avant-Guardians” opens up that conversation, demonstrating that making difficult discussions approachable doesn’t make them any less powerful.

Check out all seven episodes here.

Top photo via Alesia Etinoff, Avant-Guardians. 

 More from BUST

Krysten Ritter On Playing Jessica Jones, "Who Doesn't Give A Shit About How She Looks"

"Superstore" Actress Lauren Ash On Season Three, #TimesUp, And Why Women Need To Ask For More: BUST Interview

Tracee Ellis Ross Makes Less Than Anthony Anderson On "Black-Ish," And That's About To Change 


Anna Wesche is a BUST intern, a writer, blogger, and lover of Doritos (Nacho Cheese). Follow her on Instagram at @annamargery to watch her gradual transformation into a cat. 
Tags: avant-guardians , alesia etinoff , zainab johnson , social justice , web series , dramedy
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

boyswillbeboysfinal 4a6f3

How Women Are Using Knitting And Needlework As A Form Of Protest

aziz 5c88d

Samantha Bee Responds To Aziz Ansari And The #MeToo Backlash: "It Doesn't Have To Be Rape To Ruin Your Life"

Screen Shot 2018 01 18 at 12.08.11 PM 5763a

Serial Child Molester Larry Nassar Says It's Too Hard To Hear 100 Of His Victims' Testimonies

screen shot 2018 01 18 at 91039 am a5c5b

Dylan Farrow Speaks Out Against Woody Allen On TV For The First Time

Moulin Rouge nicole kidman 512a7

A Sex Worker Takes On "Moulin Rouge"

gracefrankie cb370

Week Of Women: January 19-25, 2018

Screen Shot 2018 01 18 at 1.31.48 PM 18acc

"Mary And The Witch's Flower" Features Stunning Animation And An Unusual Message: BUST Review

ORiordan 720ed

The Cranberries Lead Singer Dolores O’Riodan's Death Leaves A Hole In The Heart Of Sad-Girl Rock

lpx d053b

Neon Gold Founder Lizzy Plapinger Goes Solo As LPX: BUST Interview

Diva Sq e5a10

PRIMA's "Diva" Is A Fun, Feminist Anthem: BUST Premiere

Upcoming Events

Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Thu Jan 25 @12:00AM
Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Thu Jan 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Fri Jan 26 @12:00AM
Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Fri Jan 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Sat Jan 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
View Full Calendar