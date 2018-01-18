Week Of Women: January 19-25, 2018

Our picks for this Week Of Women include a new dance comedy, the return of Grace and Frankie, and new albums by First Aid Kit and tUnE-yArDs. We haven't watched, listened to, or read them all, but when we have, we'll include a link or a note about our review.

MOVIES





Step Sisters







In this new dance comedy, the leader of a black sorority (Megalyn Echikunwoke) has to teach a white sorority how to step for a dance competition. It’s directed by Charles Stone III (Drumline), written by Chuck Hayward (Dear White People) and produced by Lena Waithe (Master of None), Ben Cory Jones (Insecure), and Matt Alvarez (Straight Outta Compton). Out Friday, January 19.





Mary and The Witch's Flower







The critically-acclaimed Japanese film by director Hiromasa Yonebayashi (animator on Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle) gets its US release this week. The movie follows a young girl named Mary, who discovers a magical flower. Out Friday, January 19. Read our review here.





TV





Grace and Frankie







The Netflix comedy, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as two women who become friends after their husbands leave them for each other, returns to TV this Friday for its fourth season. Out Friday, January 19 on Netflix.





Drunk History







Drunk History's fifth season arrives, and this time, drunk narrators include Tiffany Haddish and Rachel Bloom, and actors include Abbi Jacobson and Amber Tamblyn. Premieres Tuesday, January 23 on Comedy Central.





American Masters — Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart







PBS’ latest American Masters documentary focuses on Lorraine Hansberry, who became the first black woman to write a play that opened on Broadway with A Raisin In The Sun. Along with being a brilliant playwright, she was also an activist, fighting for the rights of people of color, women, and the LGBTQ community. Airs Friday, January 19 on PBS.





MUSIC





Ruins by First Aid Kit



Swedish indie folk duo First Aid Kit’s haunting fourth album, featuring singles “It's a Shame," "Postcard," and "Fireworks,” arrives. Out Friday, January 19.

I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life by tUnE-yArDs







In their fourth album, the tUnE-yArDs’ “have applied their oddball inclinations to more political subject matter — race, environmentalism, and intersectional feminism,” resulting in “their most vital” record, writes BUST. Out Friday, January 19. See BUST's February/March issue for review.





“Paper Mache (Single AF)” by Miss Eaves





Brooklyn-based rapper Miss Eaves (“Thunder Thighs”) premiered her latest single, a celebration of being single, on BUST.com earlier this week.







BOOKS

So You Want To Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo







The Establishment editor-at-large Ijeoma Oluo released a series of essays about "the realities of blackness in America," in which "intersectionality isn't just a buzzword, it is the cornerstone of her existence." Out now. See BUST's February/March issue for review.





Ms. Ice Sandwich by Mieko Kawakami







Akutagawa Prize-winning author Mieko Kawakami’s funny novella about first love is now available in English. Out Tuesday, January 23.



top photo: Grace and Frankie



