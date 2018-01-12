Quantcast
The New Podcast Switchblade Sisters Cuts Through Hollywood Bullshit

In its own words, “Switchblade Sisters is a new podcast providing deep cuts on genre flicks from a female perspective. Every week, film critic April Wolfe sits down with a phenomenal female film-maker to slice-and-dice a classic genre movie — horror, exploitation, sci-fi and many others!”

Produced by Maximum Fun and available on iTunes, Switchblade Sisters is a podcast by women in the film industry  dishing about the film industry. Using genre films — Pan’s Labrynth, The Others, and Snowpiercer, just to name a few — as jumping-off points for conversations about the inner sanctums of cinema, film critic April Wolf interviews female Hollywood heavyweights — writers, directors, actors, and producers—about their history, work, and experiences in Hollywood, while examining the film's meaning from a female perspective.

The podcast features cool guest hosts (including Stranger Things writer Jessie Nickson-Lopez) and Wolf elicits interesting analysis with a distinctly feminist tinge. The films Wolf and her guests review are also often divisive and controversial (take for instanc,e the episode about Rosemary’s Baby, where the women theorize that Roman Polanski was able to write female terror so well because, as a predator in real life, he was the source of much of it). All in all, the podcast boasts good film recommendations and interesting observations, but it's mainly geared towards folks who enjoy a more serious cinematic analysis. Still, it’s definitely worth a listen for film buffs and novices alike.

Top Image courtesy of Maximum Fun

Cricket Epstein is BUST's editorial intern. She writes about feminism, films, witches, and all things awesome (and terrible). A former prop designer for off-broadway plays, in her spare time she doodles, weaves, and taxidermies small animals. She is currently working on a health and wellness website and podcast, to be launched in the near future. You can follow her on instagram @t0tally_buggin and at her poorly maintained doodlegram @poorly_drawn_puns.
