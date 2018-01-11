Quantcast
Week Of Women: January 12-18, 2018

This week of women brings us Taraji P. Henson's new movie Proud Mary, new music from SZA, and a trio of buzzed-about books. We haven't watched, listened to, or read all of these ourselves, but we'll include a note or a link when we have. Enjoy!


MOVIES


Proud Mary



Taraji P. Henson stars as a successful hitwoman who has to take care of a young boy after a hit gone wrong in this action movie directed by Babak Najafi. Out Friday, January 12.

My Art

Laurie Simmons writes, directs, and stars in this film about a 60-something artist going through an existential crisis. Out Friday, January 12. Read our review on BUST.com here.



TV


NAACP Image Awards

naacp 6a726

Anthony Anderson hosts this year’s NAACP Image awards, with nominees including Mary J. Blige, Issa Rae, SZA, Danai Gurira Ava DuVernay. Airs Monday, January 15 on TV One. 

TGIT returns

The Shonda Rhimes-produced shows Scandal, How To Get Away With Murder, and Grey’s Anatomy all return to ABC on Thursday, January 18. 


MUSIC


“Finesse” (Remix) by Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B.



We’re obsessed with this In Living Color-inspired music video by Bruno Mars and Cardi B. Out now.

“All The Stars” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA



This song from the Black Panther soundtrack is getting us sooo excited for the movie. Out now.

“Fireworks” by First Aid Kit



The sisters of First Aid Kit go to an ‘80s prom in this music video off their upcoming album, Ruins.

 

BOOKS

 When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir by Patrisse Khan-Cullors and asha bandele. 

blm 82514

Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Khan-Cullors tells her story in this memoir, co-written by author and journalist asha bandele, with a foreword by Angela Davis. Out Tuesday, January 16. See BUST’s February/March issue for review.

 Red Clocks by Leni Zumas

redclocks ef363

Zumas explores the lives of five women in a near-future where abortion and IVF are both illegal in this novel that’s been compared to The Handmaid’s Tale. Out Tuesday, January 16. See BUST’s December/January issue for review. 

 Everything Here Is Beautiful by Mira T. Lee 

everythinghere 87466

Lee follows two sisters after their mother’s death in this buzzed-about debut novel. Out Tuesday, January 16. See BUST’s December/January issue for review.

 top photo: Proud Mary

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.
