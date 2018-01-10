Quantcast
Mark Wahlberg Was Paid $1.5 Million For The 'All The Money In The World' Reshoot While Michelle Williams Made less Than $1,000

Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million for reshooting his scenes in All the Money in the World while co-star Michelle Williams was paid less than $1,000, reports USA Today.

In August, Forbes named Mark Wahlberg the highest paid actor of the year despite the failings of his recent films at the box office. His most recent Transformers film grossed $601.1 million from a $217 million budget and flopped on Rotten Tomatoes with a rating of 16%. He stayed true to his notoriety of being remarkably overpaid for roles as he took the $1.5 million in the reshoot for All the Money in the World while Williams did it almost for free.

After Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual harassment by actor Anthony Rapp in an incident that occurred when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26, many other accusers came forward and director Ridley Scott cut Spacey from All the Money in the World after all of the scenes were already filmed. Christopher Plummer was recast in Spacey’s role and the reshoot cost $10 million.

Ridley Scott said in an interview with USA Today that the reshoot was was inexpensive because “everyone did it for nothing.” Scott refused to get paid, as did most of the cast including Michelle Williams, who told USA Today, “I said I'd be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort."

Williams is represented by the William Morris Endeavor agency, the same agency as Wahlberg. Yet Wahlberg had his agents negotiate $1.5 million for the role, a fact that Michelle Williams was unaware of, reported USA Today.

There are many takeaways from this news: Michelle Williams should be applauded for lending her time for free in order to reshoot after the Spacey scandal broke. Despite this, her agency should have at least revealed to her how much Wahlberg was going to make. And finally, why the heck is Hollywood paying Mark Wahlberg so much money when he has a history of racism and abuse?

Photo via All the Money in the World

Gianna Folz is a BUST intern, writer, reluctant runner, and occasional tweeter when angry about something. Follow and connect @gianna_folz 
