Quantcast
Poptarts
poptart-logo-web1.jpg

Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

itunes-icon.jpg
stitcher-icon.jpg
googleplay.jpg
tunein-icon1.jpg
April 05, 2018
Patrick Swayze patrick swayze 35928369 500 375 7e2c1

Lusting After Celebs—It's A Dirty Job, But The Women of BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast Are More Than Willing To Do It

Ladyboners. We all get them. But in this era of #MeToo and #TimesUp, it can be challenging to remember that there are actually still men in showbiz worthy of our devotion, admiration, and yes, LUST. Helping us rekindle our desire for our celebrity crushes in…
vintage magazine magazine art 592f2

What's The Deal With Women's Magazines? The "Poptarts" Podcast Takes a Deep Dive

Mar 15, 2018
BlackPanther Women 700x352 56852

BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast Examines "Black Panther" Through a Feminist Lens

Mar 05, 2018
rachel dratch 548b1

SNL Scene-Stealer Rachel Dratch Guests on BUST's Poptarts Podcast

Feb 20, 2018
the world better get ready for phoebe robinson 2 6637 1476480537 1 dblbig 88488

Bow Down! Dope Queen Phoebe Robinson Guests on the Poptarts Podcast!

Feb 02, 2018
07 tarana burke michelle williams.w710.h473 b9480

BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast Debates #TimesUp at the Golden Globes

Jan 19, 2018
bombshell hedy lamarr news 6a3d2

BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast On "Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story"

Jan 05, 2018
Tonya eda30

BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast Gives "I, Tonya" a Spin!

Dec 15, 2017
ladybirdPT bfc3a

BUST Celebrates "Lady Bird" on its "Poptarts" Podcast!

Nov 30, 2017
USWeekly f2468

BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast Dishes the Dirt on Celebrity Gossip

Nov 09, 2017
Kembra 2e506

BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast Falls for Kembra Pfahler!

Oct 26, 2017
cardi b cardib bodak yellow remake instrumental how to flp flstudio logic x drum kit kodak black synth lead tutorial b998c

BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast Asks, "What's the T on Cardi B?"

Oct 16, 2017
broadcity 04 clusterfest sizzlereel jlo copy

BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast Checks Out "Broad City!"

Sep 28, 2017
oprah live your best life by johnnyfilmmaker copy

BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast Discusses Self-Help Celebs

Sep 15, 2017
ingridgw1

BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast On "Ingrid Goes West"

Aug 31, 2017
julie klausner

Julie Klausner Of "Difficult People" Stars On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

Aug 18, 2017
jessica pimentel dominicana orange is the new black 1024x576

OITNB's Jessica Pimentel Stars On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

Aug 04, 2017
jessicawFF

Jessica Williams Lights Up This Episode of BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast!

Jul 07, 2017
the trailer for unbreakable kimmy schmidt season 3 is here and it looks awesome

BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast Cracks Open "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Jun 09, 2017
twinforbust

BUST’s ‘Poptarts’ Podcast Returns to ‘Twin Peaks’

May 24, 2017
Lizz pink

Lizz Winstead Guest Stars on BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast!

May 12, 2017
handy

BUST's 'Poptarts' Podcast On 'The Handmaid's Tale

Apr 28, 2017
get out daniel kaluuya allison williams slice 600x200

BUST's 'Poptarts' Podcast Talks 'Get Out'

Apr 17, 2017
imgres copy

BUST's 'Poptarts' Podcast Catches Up With 'The Get Down'

Apr 14, 2017
14670913 1188118394596302 7361711434406599957 n

Awkwafina Guest Stars on BUST's 'Poptarts' Podcast

Mar 31, 2017
58b4d2de29000048000c38ea

BUST's 'Poptarts' Podcast Goes Deep On 'Feud

Mar 03, 2017
poptart logo

Listen to 'Poptarts': BUST's Pop Culture Podcast on "Celebs vs. Trump"!

Feb 16, 2017
emily-and-callie-labeled.jpg

About The Hosts

Emily Rems is a feminist writer, editor, drummer, and podcaster living in New York’s East Village. Best known as managing editor of BUST Magazine, Emily was also a music and film commentator for New York’s NPR affiliate WNYC, and was the drummer for the feminist slut-rock band Royal Pink and the horror-punk band The Grasshoppers. Her writing has appeared in the anthologies Cassette from my Ex, Zinester’s Guide to NYC, and The SFWP Annual. Follow her on Twitter @emilyrems.

Callie Watts is a feminist writer, crafter, performance artist, pornographer, and podcaster living in Brooklyn, NY. Best known as associate editor and “crafty lady” for BUST Magazine, Callie is also the founder of the feminist porn mags Liger Beat and Candy Rain, and the mastermind behind the performance-art-rock bands Drunky Brewster and Faces of Weed.

Contact Us: Emily Rems / Callie Watts

Press

medium.jpg
gga.jpg
fashionista.jpg
salon.jpg
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

janellemonae e40a2

Janelle Monáe And Grimes Celebrate Vaginas In "PYNK" Music Video

L7 d883e

L7 Is Coming Back With Their First Full-Length Album Since 1999

hotbothered 596c2

"Hot And Bothered" Is Your New Favorite Queer Comedy Webseries: BUST Interview

Halsey Header Photo d29e3

Halsey Slams Twitter Troll Who Tried To Shame Her Body Hair

BUST QIEERW fdcb8

Whatever Happened To Those Girls Who Signed "Purity Pledges"? Hint: It's Not Good

abbi 58bf6

Abbi Jacobson Confirms She Dates Both Men And Women

a scullery maid at work by charles joseph grips 1866 e1f45

The Disturbing Death Of Victorian Servant Eliza Bollends

tatiana 26e48

Celebrating tatiana de la tierra And The Latina Lesbian Zine Culture Of The '90s

Header Photo BMRLA 26bfd

This Radical Latina Art Exhibit Will Change The Way You Think About The Female Body

wonderdown 03f86

3 New Books About Reproductive Health You Need To Read

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar