Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.
About The Hosts
Emily Rems is a feminist writer, editor, drummer, and podcaster living in New York’s East Village. Best known as managing editor of BUST Magazine, Emily was also a music and film commentator for New York’s NPR affiliate WNYC, and was the drummer for the feminist slut-rock band Royal Pink and the horror-punk band The Grasshoppers. Her writing has appeared in the anthologies Cassette from my Ex, Zinester’s Guide to NYC, and The SFWP Annual. Follow her on Twitter @emilyrems.
Callie Watts is a feminist writer, crafter, performance artist, pornographer, and podcaster living in Brooklyn, NY. Best known as associate editor and “crafty lady” for BUST Magazine, Callie is also the founder of the feminist porn mags Liger Beat and Candy Rain, and the mastermind behind the performance-art-rock bands Drunky Brewster and Faces of Weed.
