Week Of Women: January 5-11, 2018

New year, new Week of Women! This upcoming week brings us the premiere of Lena Waithe’s new show The Chi, an incredible music video starring Beyoncé and Blue Ivy and directed by Ava DuVernay, and the Golden Globes. As a reminder, we haven’t watched, read, or listened to all these ourselves, but will let you know when we have.

ADVERTISEMENT

MOVIES

Blame

Actress Quinn Shephard makes her directorial debut with this teen drama inspired by the Crucible. Out Friday, January 5. Read our review here.





In the Land of the Pomegranates

Veteran documentary director Hava Kohav Bellar turns her lens on a group of young Palestinians and Israelis invited to Germany for a retreated called “Vacation From War.” Out Friday, January 5.

TV

The Chi

Actress and writer Lena Waithe — who won Emmy for her writing on Master of None — is the creator behind this new drama series about life in the South Side of Chicago. The cast includes Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), and Yolonda Ross (The Get Down). Premieres Sunday, January 7 on Showtime.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Season 3 of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is doing groundbreaking work with mental health this season while keeping its hilarious music videos going strong (like the one above, from the midseason finale). The series returns with its midseason premiere this week. Airs Friday, January 5 on the CW.

The Golden Globes

Seth Meyers hosts this year’s Golden Globes show, and The Shape Of Water (above) leads the nominations with seven. I’m rooting for it, along with Get Out, Lady Bird, and Call Me By Your Name. Airs Sunday, January 7 on NBC.

MUSIC

“Family Feud” by Jay Z, directed by Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay directs this cinematic music video for Jay Z’s “Family Feud,” which tells a futuristic story of a group of women (headed by Blue Ivy) rewrite the Constitution. There are over 20 celebs starring, including Beyonce (of course), Mindy Kaling, Michael B. Jordan, Jessica Chastain, Thandie Newton and Trevante Rhodes. Out now. Watch on Tidal.





“God Save Our Young Blood” by BØRNS and Lana Del Rey





Lana Del Rey teamed up with singer/songwriter BØRNS for this single off BØRNS’ forthcoming album, Blue Madonna.



BOOKS

The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin

American writer Chloe Benjamin’s debut novel takes place in 1969 New York’s Lower East Side, where word has spread of a traveling psychic who can predict the day you die. Out Tuesday, January 9.





Neon in Daylight by Hermione Hoby

English writer Hermione Hoby’s debut novel follows a young woman who moves from England to New York during the summer before Hurricane Sandy. Out Tuesday, January 9.





The Perfect Nanny by Leila Slimani

Franco-Moroccan writer Leila Slimani’s novel about a dark relationship between a mother and her nanny is a bestseller in around the world; now, it’s available in English for the first time. Out Tuesday, January 9.





Top photo: Family Feud

More from BUST

Week Of Women: December 22, 2017-January 4, 2018

Week Of Women: December 15-21, 2017

Week Of Women: December 8-14, 2017

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.