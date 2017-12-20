Mindy Kaling Welcomes Baby Girl, World Gets A Little Funnier And More Female

Former BUST cover star and notoriously glamorous funny lady Mindy Kaling welcomed a baby girl, Katherine Kaling, on Dec. 15, as reported by E! News. This is the first child for the 38-year-old Mindy Project creator and star.

News about her pregnancy broke in July, and the actress spoke about her pregnancy on NBC’s Today show in August, saying she was “really excited” about becoming a mother.

We were also very excited.

Kaling also spoke about her pregnancy Ellen in October, revealing how her fellow Wrinkle In Time co-star Oprah Winfrey accidentally told the press the details on her pregnancy before she did.

“At first it was like, okay, if anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is that person,” Kaling joked. “You also can’t be like, ‘Hey Oprah, zip it,’ because she’s almost like a religious figure.”

Here’s hoping Oprah will offer to announce any of our possible future pregnancies.

Congratulations to Mindy, and congratulations to Katherine: your mom is a rock star!

Photo via The Mindy Project, Hulu.

