Week Of Women: December 15-21, 2017

It’s our second-to-last Week of Women of 2017! This year’s week in women-centered pop culture brings a new Star Wars movie, a documentary about quinceañeras, and a new song from Cardi B. As a reminder, we haven’t seen, watched, or listened to all of these ourselves (in fact, this week we haven’t reviewed any), so don’t blame us if you hate them.

ADVERTISEMENT

MOVIES

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Along with the return of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac) — plus the last performance from Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia — the new Star Wars movie brings us Kelly Marie Tran, who is the first Asian American woman in a Star Wars movie (about time!), and the always-fantastic Laura Dern. Out Friday, December 15.

Permanent

Colette Burson writes and directs this coming-of-age comedy starring 12-year-old newcomer Kira McLean, Patricia Arquette, and Rainn Wilson, and set in the ‘80s. Out Friday, December 15.

Killing For Love

Karin Steinberger and Marcus Vetter direct this documentary film about the 1985 murder of Derek and Nancy Naysom by their daughter, Elizabeth Haysom, and her boyfriend, Jens Söring. Out Friday, December 15.

TV

The Daily Show's The Yearly Show 2017

The Daily Show’s year-end special features a look back at the trash fire that was 2017.

15: A Quinceañera Story

These four documentary short films follow five Latina girls of different backgrounds as they prepare to celebrate their quinceañeras. Premieres Tuesday, December 19 on HBO.

MUSIC

“Um Yeah” by Cardi B. and Offset

Cardi B. teamed up with her fiance Offset to release this new track.

“Leanne” by Michelle Rose

We’re into this new song that premiered on the season finale of Broad City.

BOOKS

First Year Out: A Transition Story by Sabrina Symington

This graphic novel follows a character called Lily as she navigates the first year after she comes out as trans, from laser hair removal to dating to dealing with her parents. Out Tuesday, December 19.

Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History by Vashti Harrison

This adorably illustrated book celebrates 40 black women who changed history, including abolitionists Sojourner Truth, politician Shirley Chisholm, mathematician Katherine Johnson, and filmmaker Julie Dash.

PODCASTS

BUST's Poptarts: I, Tonya

In BUST’s latest episode of Poptarts, editors Emily and Callie talk about I ,Tonya with the curators of the Tonya Harding/Nancy Kerrigan Museum, Viviana Rosales Olen and Matt Harkins.

Top photo: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

More from BUST

Week Of Women: December 8-14, 2017

Week Of Women: December 1-7, 2017

Week Of Women: November 24-30, 2017

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.