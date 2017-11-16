Week Of Women: November 17-23, 2017

This week's Week Of Women brings us a new movie by Dee Rees, a new TV version of Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It, and new music by Mavis Staples — so we've got a busy week ahead of us! As a reminder, we haven't seen, listened to, or read all these ourselves; when we have, we'll include a link.





MOVIES

Mudbound

The brilliant Dee Rees (Pariah, Bessie) directs this historical drama about a white family and a black family in post-WWII Mississippi, based on the novel by Hillary Jordan. The cast includes Mary J. Blige and Carey Mulligan, and the film is getting some Oscar buzz. Out Friday, November 17 on Netflix and select theaters. See review in BUST’s October/November 2017 print issue.

Mr. Roosevelt

Actress Noël Wells (SNL, Master of None) makes her directorial debut and stars in this comedy about a young woman who has to return home to face her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend after the cat they shared dies. Out Friday, November 17 in Los Angeles; stay tuned for coverage on BUST.com.

The Breadwinner

Nora Twoley directed and Angelina Jolie produced this animated drama about a young girl in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan who dresses as a boy so she can work to support her family. Out Friday, November 17.





TV

She’s Gotta Have It

Spike Lee revamps his 1986 film as a new Netflix series starring DeWanda Wise as Nola Darling, a self-described “sex-positive, polyamorous pansexual.” Out Friday, November 17 on Netflix. Read why we're looking forward to this revamp in this piece on BUST.com.

Search Party

The dark comedy series created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter and starring Alia Shawkat returns for a second season with a premiere episode intriguingly titled “Murder!” Out Sunday, November 19 on Amazon.





MUSIC

If All I Was Was Black by Mavis Staples

Mavis Staples’ 16th studio album “calls on America to face its ugliness and its denial, and then fix it,” writes BUST. Out Friday, November 17. See BUST’s upcoming December/January 2018 print issue for review.

“all female rock and roll quartet” by the She’s

The She’s’ second album has “darker lyrics and heavier, experimental guitar layering,” compared to their surf-pop 2011 debut, writes BUST. Out Friday, November 17. See BUST’s upcoming December/January 2018 print issue for review.

Memory of a Cut Off Head by OCS

John Dwyer’s garage/psych project releases its 29th album, welcoming back longtime collaborator Brigid Dawson as a co-writer. “Soft guitar, delicate strings, and gentle harmonies are charmingly refined,” writes BUST. Out Friday, November 17. See BUST’s upcoming December/January 2018 print issue for review.

BOOKS

Debriefing: Collected Stories by Susan Sontag

This posthumous collection of Susan Sontag’s short stories “shows another side of her intellectual force," writes BUST. Out now. See BUST’s October/November 2017 print issue for review, or read it online here.

The Extra Woman: How Marjorie Hillis Led A Generation Of Women To Live Alone And Like It by Joanna Scutts

This nonfiction book examines the life of writer Marjorie Hillis, who in 1936 provided a manual for single women with the book Live Alone and Like It, sparking the the “Live-Alone movement.” Out now.

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.