Jodie Whittaker Slays In Sneak Peek Of The First Female "Doctor Who"

This week, BBC released the first look at Jodie Whittaker in character as the 13th Doctor in the latest season of Doctor Who and I totally squealed a little bit (okay, a lot).

Decked out in a chic grey trench coat, cropped teal slacks, a striped sweater and yellow suspenders, the 13th Doctor's look is by far my favorite.

Whittaker is known for her role on BBC’s Broadchurch as Beth Latimer, in which she costars with former Doctor David Tennant. She will be making history in the show's 35 year run as the first female doctor, replacing Peter Capaldi who held the role for 3 seasons. Whittaker will make her onscreen debut when BBC airs its annual Christmas episode in which the Doctor traditionally reveals their next regeneration.

Historically, the Doctors have been known for their accessories. Whether it was furry coats, bow ties, or even a patterned scarf, the Time Lord has always been a fashionista. Whittaker’s character has taken this to the next level, accessorizing with brown, halfway-tied combat boots, striped turquoise socks and some funky earrings.

Doctor Who fans have taken notice of Whittaker’s ensemble as a homage to the previous Doctors. Her striped sweater is in reference to Tom Baker’s striped scarf, the suspenders refer to both Patrick Troughton and Matt Smith, her trench coat is a nod to David Tennant and Jon Pertwee who both donned long coats, and finally the boots, which both Christopher Eccleston and Colin Baker wore.

Fan’s reaction to the new outfit were mixed.

In an interview with BBC, Whittaker took the time to reassure reluctant fans about the change in gender norms for the character, “I want to tell the fans not to be scared by my gender. Because this is a really exciting time, and Doctor Who represents everything that’s exciting about change. The fans have lived through so many changes, and this is only a new, different one, not a fearful one.”

When asked how it feels to be portraying the Doctor as the first woman to do so, she told BBC, “It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be. It feels incredible.”

As a long time Doctor Who fan who has also often critiqued the show's habit of portraying women as sidekicks and damsels in distress, I am very exciting for Whitaker's portrayal of my all-time favorite TV character. I look forward to seeing more women taking roles in sci-fi movies and TV, broadening the definition of what it means to be a hero in the genre.

