Quantcast
Week Of Women: November 10-16, 2017

Week Of Women: November 10-16, 2017

Details
IN Entertainment

ladydynamite 569ca 

It's getting colder here in New York, so it's the perfect time of year to stay inside — or head to a theater — and watch a new movie or TV series, read a new book, or listen to a new album. Our pop culture picks for this Week of Women include Frances McDormand's new film, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; the return of Maria Bamford's Netflix series Lady Dynamite; and more. As always, we haven't seen, read, or listend to all of these ourselves — when we have, we'll include a link to our review, or a note if it's in print. Enjoy!

MOVIES

ADVERTISEMENT

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 

The always incredible Frances McDormand stars in this dark comedy/drama about a mother striking out against her town’s police chief (Woody Harrelson) after the murder of her teenage daughter, directed by Martin McDonagh. Premieres Friday, November 10.

Bitch



Marianna Palka wrote, directed, and stars in Bitch, playing a wife and mother who takes on a new canine persona after being pushed to the breaking point by her family. Jason Ritter and Jaime King co-star. Premieres Friday, November 10.

TV

Lady Dynamite



Maria Bamford’s critically acclaimed comedy series returns for a much-anticipated second season. Premieres Friday, November 10 on Netflix.

Alias Grace



An adaptation of the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, Alias Grace quietly dropped last week. It’s a historical true-crime drama directed by Sarah Polley and starring Sarah Gadon. Out now on Netflix.

Ill Behavior


This hit BBC miniseries starring Lizzy Caplan as an alcoholic doctor makes its stateside debut. Premieres Monday, November 13 on Showtime.

MUSIC

Phases by Angel Olsen

Angel Olsen’s latest album compiles B-sides, rarities, and unreleased sessions and is an intimate look into her process. Out Friday, November 10. See BUST’s upcoming Dec/Jan print issue for review.

April Fool by Sara Rachele

Americana singer/songwriter Sara Rachele’s second album channels Tammy Wynette and Dolly Parton. Out Friday, November 10. See BUST’s upcoming Dec/Jan print issue for review.

Lost In Light by Sumie

Singer/songwriter Sumie’s second album is “a collection of timeless lo-fi folk filled with enchanting melodies and poetic imagery,” writes BUST. Out Friday, November 10. See BUST’s upcoming Dec/Jan print issue for review.

BOOKS

Every Night Is Saturday Night: A Country Girl's Journey To The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame by Wanda Jackson

saturdaynight 72705

‘60s rockabilly icon Wanda Jackson tells her story in this memoir, which covers her first hit single as a 16-year-old, her romantic relationship with Elvis Presley, and her recent work with Joan Jett and Jack White. Out Tuesday, November 14.

Unscrewed: Women, Sex, Power, and How To Stop Letting The System Screw Us All by Jaclyn Friedman

unscrewed 70a01

Jaclyn Friedman of the podcast Unscrewed covers similar ground in her book of the same title — namely, society’s fucked up relationship with sexuality. It’s a BUST “Lit Pick.” Out Tuesday, November 14. See BUST’s upcoming Dec/Jan print issue for review.

 

BONUS — BUST's Poptarts

poptarts cfdae

Jezebel senior writer and DirtCast podcast host Madeleine Davies joins BUST editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts to talk all things celebrity gossip on the latest episode of BUST’s podcast, Poptarts. Out now. Subscribe here!

Top photo: Lady Dynamite/Netflix

More from BUST

Week Of Women: November 3-9, 2017

Week Of Women: October 27-November 2, 2017

Week Of Women: October 20-26, 2017

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.

Tags: Week of Women , Lady Dynamite , Three BIllboards Outside Ebbing Missouri , Unscrewed
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

memorialoftheunborn aa258

Why I'm Fighting To Get Rid Of The "Baby Graveyard" At Marquette University

Photo1 b6ba5

Stephanie Beatriz’s New Movie “The Light Of The Moon” Is A Rape Recovery Story That Needs To Be Told: BUST Interview

eleven 6248c

"Stranger Things 2" Handles PTSD And Childhood Trauma With Grace: BUST Review

ladybird jpg 8bfb7

Week Of Women: November 3-9, 2017

10376212123 215386f388 k c6e4f

What You Didn't Know About Dias de los Muertos

BeyonceHeader e61a5

Beyoncé Will Play Nala In "The Lion King," Is Now Our Lion Queen

Screen Shot 2017 11 06 at 3.32.26 PM 2a206

Woman Flips Off Trump, Gets Fired, And Becomes Our New Hero

joni1970 cb9c3

21 Joni Mitchell Quotes And Photos To Celebrate Her 74th Birthday

nytfrontpage dde71

The Sutherland Springs Shooter Was Yet Another Man With A History Of Domestic Violence

UmaThurmanKillBill 0ae9f

Uma Thurman Said the Most Important Thing About Anger and Sexual Harassment

Upcoming Events

New York Comedy Festival
Thu Nov 09 @12:00AM
New York Comedy Festival
Fri Nov 10 @12:00AM
Eve's Birthday!
Fri Nov 10 @12:00AM
New York Comedy Festival
Sat Nov 11 @12:00AM
Happy Birthday Peaches!
Sat Nov 11 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar