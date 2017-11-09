Week Of Women: November 10-16, 2017

It's getting colder here in New York, so it's the perfect time of year to stay inside — or head to a theater — and watch a new movie or TV series, read a new book, or listen to a new album. Our pop culture picks for this Week of Women include Frances McDormand's new film, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; the return of Maria Bamford's Netflix series Lady Dynamite; and more. As always, we haven't seen, read, or listend to all of these ourselves — when we have, we'll include a link to our review, or a note if it's in print. Enjoy!

MOVIES

ADVERTISEMENT

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The always incredible Frances McDormand stars in this dark comedy/drama about a mother striking out against her town’s police chief (Woody Harrelson) after the murder of her teenage daughter, directed by Martin McDonagh. Premieres Friday, November 10.

Bitch





Marianna Palka wrote, directed, and stars in Bitch, playing a wife and mother who takes on a new canine persona after being pushed to the breaking point by her family. Jason Ritter and Jaime King co-star. Premieres Friday, November 10.

TV

Lady Dynamite





Maria Bamford’s critically acclaimed comedy series returns for a much-anticipated second season. Premieres Friday, November 10 on Netflix.

Alias Grace





An adaptation of the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, Alias Grace quietly dropped last week. It’s a historical true-crime drama directed by Sarah Polley and starring Sarah Gadon. Out now on Netflix.

Ill Behavior



This hit BBC miniseries starring Lizzy Caplan as an alcoholic doctor makes its stateside debut. Premieres Monday, November 13 on Showtime.

MUSIC

Phases by Angel Olsen

Angel Olsen’s latest album compiles B-sides, rarities, and unreleased sessions and is an intimate look into her process. Out Friday, November 10. See BUST’s upcoming Dec/Jan print issue for review.

April Fool by Sara Rachele

Americana singer/songwriter Sara Rachele’s second album channels Tammy Wynette and Dolly Parton. Out Friday, November 10. See BUST’s upcoming Dec/Jan print issue for review.

Lost In Light by Sumie

Singer/songwriter Sumie’s second album is “a collection of timeless lo-fi folk filled with enchanting melodies and poetic imagery,” writes BUST. Out Friday, November 10. See BUST’s upcoming Dec/Jan print issue for review.

BOOKS

Every Night Is Saturday Night: A Country Girl's Journey To The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame by Wanda Jackson

‘60s rockabilly icon Wanda Jackson tells her story in this memoir, which covers her first hit single as a 16-year-old, her romantic relationship with Elvis Presley, and her recent work with Joan Jett and Jack White. Out Tuesday, November 14.

Unscrewed: Women, Sex, Power, and How To Stop Letting The System Screw Us All by Jaclyn Friedman





Jaclyn Friedman of the podcast Unscrewed covers similar ground in her book of the same title — namely, society’s fucked up relationship with sexuality. It’s a BUST “Lit Pick.” Out Tuesday, November 14. See BUST’s upcoming Dec/Jan print issue for review.

BONUS — BUST's Poptarts

Jezebel senior writer and DirtCast podcast host Madeleine Davies joins BUST editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts to talk all things celebrity gossip on the latest episode of BUST’s podcast, Poptarts. Out now. Subscribe here!

Top photo: Lady Dynamite/Netflix

More from BUST

Week Of Women: November 3-9, 2017

Week Of Women: October 27-November 2, 2017



Week Of Women: October 20-26, 2017

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.