Mila Kunis Reveals Her Badass Way Of Protesting Against Vice President Pence

Mila Kunis is peacefully protesting America’s anti-women, anti-LGBTQ+ Vice President Mike Pence, in the best way. On Conan O’Brien’s TBS talk show, Kunis revealed she donates monthly to Planned Parenthood — in Pence’s name. And she’s not alone! The Cut reported that by December of last year, Planned Parenthood had already received 82,000 donations under the name Mike Pence.

During her appearance on Conan, O’Brien asked her about the “prank” she pulled on Pence. 

“I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do,” Kunis told Conan. "And so, as a reminder that there are women in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of recurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood.” 

“Every month, to his office, he gets a little letter that says 'an anonymous donation has been made in your name.’ I don't look at it as a prank, I look at it just as, I strongly disagree, and this is my little way of showing it," she added.

Inspired by Kunis? Donate to Planned Parenthood and check out the interview below:

Top picture via Flickr/Gage Skidmore.

Kat Kothen-Hill is a BUST intern living in Brooklyn, NY.

Follow her on Twitter:@katkothenhill and on Instagram:kitkatkothenhill.

