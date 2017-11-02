Quantcast
Week Of Women: November 3-9, 2017

Week Of Women: November 3-9, 2017

Happy November, BUSTies! This week's latest offerings in women-centric pop culture include Greta Gerwig's debut solo directorial film, Lady Bird; a rape recovery movie directed by Jessica M. Thompson and starring Stephanie Beatriz; the return of Shameless; new music by Fever Ray; and a novel by Krysten Ritter. Plus, of course, more. As a reminder, we haven't seen, listened to, or read all these ourselves — when we have, we'll include a link to our coverage. Happy reading, watching, and listening!

MOVIES

Lady Bird

Greta Gerwig makes her solo directorial debut with this incredible coming-of-age film starring Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf. Plus, we're excited to share that Greta Gerwig is our December/January 2018 cover star! Stay tuned for a sneak peek later this month. Out in limited release on Friday, November 3.

The Light Of The Moon

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz stars in this rare drama that focuses on rape recovery, directed by Jessica M. Thompson in her first feature. Out in New York now and in LA on Friday, November 3. Read BUST’s interview with Stephanie Beatriz here.

Thor: Ragnarok

Taika Waititi becomes the first person of color to direct a Marvel film with the latest installment in the Thor series. Plus, Tessa Thompson plays Valkyrie, a badass bounty hunter, and Cate Blanchett plays Hela, the goddess of death. Out Friday, November 3.

TV

Shameless

Shameless, starring Emmy Rossum and William H. Macy, returns for its eighth season, which promises to continue to explore storylines about poverty and mental health. Premieres Sunday, November 5 on Showtime.

SMILF

Writer/director/actor/producer Frankie Shaw turns her Sundance-favorite short film into a comedy series in which she also stars. Premieres Sunday, November 5 on Showtime.

MUSIC

The Plunge by Fever Ray

Fever Ray returns after eight years with a second album, Plunge, which is just as intense and innovative as the first. Out now. Read our review on BUST.com.

“Moth” by Lupa J.

Australian producer/singer-songwriter/violinist Lupa J explores the way women are drawn to images of perfection in the media in her latest music video. Out now. Read more on BUST.com.

BOOKS

Mean by Myriam Gurba

mean ae285

Myriam Gurba writes about coming of age as a queer, mixed-race Chicana in her new memoir. Out Tuesday, November 7. Stay tuned for review in BUST’s December/January 2018 issue and interview on BUST.com.

Bonfire by Krysten Ritter

bonfire ef9d1

Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter’s debut novel is a psychological thriller about small-town corruption. Out Tuesday, November 7. 

The Revolution of Marina M. by Janet Fitch

revolutionofmarinam 26df3

Janet Fitch, author of White Oleander and Paint It Black, releases her fourth novel, a coming-of-age story about a young woman during the Russian Revolution. Out Tuesday, November 7.

Top photo: Lady Bird

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.

