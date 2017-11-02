Quantcast
What You Didn't Know About Dias de los Muertos

What You Didn't Know About Dias de los Muertos

Details
IN Entertainment

 10376212123 215386f388 k c6e4f

Bienvenidos amigos y espiritus
Welcome friends and ghosts

As many of you already know, Dias de los Muertos is colorful, musical, and awesome. But what many of you might not know is what the hell it’s actually about. Painted skulls, bright flowers, and altars, right? There’s actually quite a bit more involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

First, did you know its DiaS de los Muertos, as in plural, as in more than one day? It actually falls on two days, All Saints' Day (November 1st) and All Souls' Day (November 2nd) — the reason you thought it was on Halloween is because the celebrations begin at midnight on October 31st, so the two holidays overlap a bit. But the celebrations themselves are entirely different, while Halloween is about haunted houses and trick-or-treating, Dias de los Muertos is about remembering, honoring and welcoming your dead loved ones.

Dias de los Muertos originated in Mexico, but it is celebrated to some degree throughout Latin America. The traditions and celebrations vary slightly depending on geography, but they all fall in the same vein of remembering and welcoming the dead. For many, this concept of “welcoming” the dead is thoroughly confusing — when you die, you go to heaven or something and your life is over, right? For the Aztecs, the indígenas of Mexico, life is a circle and physical death is a natural part of that; which is why Dias de los Muertos is about welcoming the dead to visit the living and mourning.

Celebrating the life of the dead, and welcoming their temporary visit, involves making an altar, cleaning and decorating loved one's graves, and las ofrendas. The Smithsonian explains that the alters are mainly a place to hold las ofrendas, which translates to offerings. These ofrendas are symbolic of the elements: candles for fire, (alcoholic) drinks for water, fluttering paper banners (papeles picados) for wind, and food for the earth. Bright orange marigolds, pictures of the dead, and personal mementos of the dead also adorn the alters. These ofrendas are to ease the dead back into the world of the living, and so they enjoy their visit! Who wouldn’t appreciate an altar with your best selfies, favorite food and drinks and pretty flowers to welcome you to a party all about how great you are/were? Depending on where you’re celebrating, people sometimes distinguish between deceased children and adults. The painted candy skulls you’re so used to seeing are for children. The Smithsonian describes them as “a whimsical reminder of the cyclicality of life” — and those who are welcoming a child bring toys.

 26227873299 cf57931b22 z 987ee

Given the horrendous disaster that was the 7.1 earthquake that hit Mexico earlier in fall, how are Mexicans celebrating such an important holiday this year? The LA Times reports, “many [Mexico City residents] are homeless and living in makeshift shelters on the street,” but celebrating Dias de los Muertos is an integral part of Mexican society and community — you can’t just skip doing it one year. Residents are showing their ingenuity by creating altars, cleaning cemeteries, and celebrating the best they can, while still trying to rebuild their communities. The LA Times spoke to Raul Orosio, 74, who lost his home due to the earthquake, to discuss how he plans to celebrate: “Even if we only had one glass of water and a small candle we would make an altar,” he said. The dedication to not forget the dead, but rather welcome them as a celebration of life itself, is integral to Dias de los Muertos and Mexican culture. This belief has held firm, too, through the years of turmoil Mexico has suffered: the conquistadores and the Mexican revolutions being prime examples. The Guardian articulates this history succinctly: “These upheavals made it impossible to ignore the commonplace reality of unnatural death,” which is why Dias de los Muertos is so important to those left mourning.

As Diego Rivera said in 1920, “If you look around my studio, you will see Deaths everywhere, Deaths of every size and color,” which articulates perfectly the Dias de los Muertos mindset on life and death: Death is everywhere, so don’t be scared, embrace it, paint it, love it. So, for those who celebrate, honor your deceased loved ones. And everyone, make sure to give any skull-candy-costume-wearing-loser a reality check about Dias de los Muertos and the heartfelt traditions involved. If you’re interested in learning more, try Google's interactive tour of the  Smithsonian's Dias de los Muertos altar, which explains the traditions, ofrendas, and history involved. 

Header photo via Flickr/PunkToad

Second photo via Flickr/Ron Frazier 

More from BUST

This Indigenous Woman Is Campaigning To Be The President Of Mexico

These Women Want You To Have A Better Death

Women Are Disproportionately Affected By Natural Disasters, And Here's Why

big haired nerd who likes to talk about books, politics, coffee and anything else you can think of. Be warned of shennanigans: follow me on twitter @BRIawesome 

Tags: Dias de los Muertos , Mexico , tradition , espiritus , Halloween
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

novitiate 8a1d7

"Novitiate" Shows How Vatican II Hurt Catholic Nuns: BUST Review

cleaduvall 5e5af

Clea DuVall Will Play Alexis Bledel's Wife In Season Two Of "The Handmaid's Tale," And We Cannot Wait

Betsy DeVos and Donald Trump with students March 2017 7e8eb

Betsy DeVos Strikes Again, This Time Removing Protections For Students With Disabilities

witchsexdetail 96eac

The Secret Sex Lives Of Witches, From Brooms As Dildos To Ritual Orgies

hecate 56f39

How To Hold A Dead Supper For Samhain

walkabout II updated 72df0

Why I Celebrate The Anniversary Of My Suicide Attempt

max2 d2533

Mad Max Is The Badass New Girl In “Stranger Things 2,” And We Are Here For It

GLOW 2 05155

13 Last-Minute Costume Ideas For Halloween 2017

meangirls 6d19e

The History Of Your Sexy Halloween Costume

womens convention womens march site bust 2017 7323e

The Glass Ceiling Is Bound To Crack With 20,000 New Women Getting Ready To Run For Office

Upcoming Events

TEDWomen
Fri Nov 03 @12:00PM - 12:00AM
Kathy Griffin's Birthday!
Sat Nov 04 @12:00AM
Operation Warm Up Cothing Donation Drive, NY
Sat Nov 04 @ 6:00PM - 09:00PM
New York Comedy Festival
Tue Nov 07 @12:00AM
Nadya Tolokno's Birthday!
Tue Nov 07 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar