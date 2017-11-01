Ilana Glazer Gets Real About Firing Sexual Harassers And Learning How To Stop Apologizing

One half of Broad City and all-around inspirational human Ilana Glazer has been making all the right moves lately. Earlier this month, she hit the headlines when she demonstrated that she has zero tolerance for sexual harassment by firing two men on the set of Broad City. This week, she stopped by comedian Petey DeAbreu's podcast Hope Of The Hood, where he explores taboo and complex issues with his guests. Glazer told the full story about the sexual harassment on Broad City, describing her reaction to two seperate incidents when male employees made inappropriate comments about her boobs. She also covered everything from her personal life and relationships to politics, racism and feminism.

On the podcast, she explained that she became an empathetic person at a young age thanks to her parents who encouraged her to think and talk about other people, but she's trying to become tougher and stop taking on other people's emotions so much. "I have empathy to a fault...But I do think society is getting more empathic because the internet is like a big mirror for ourselves so people are thinking about feelings more on a mainstream conversation level," she said.

In their discussion about the challenges of making it professionally and leveling up personally, Glazer also said she's been working on herself in a way most women could definitely relate to. "Women are taught to apologize for their actions and I do it all the fucking time, and when I wanna say something but I'll start it with an apology. So I've been breaking that shit down, because it's like, 'What are you sorry for? Doing a good job?'" she asked. "Because we're told that women who do a good job are threatening and manly. You wish it was fucking manly, it's actually womanly to do a fucking good job at everything because we're working so hard to try and prove [ourselves]."

Like the rest of us, Glazer is struggling to find optimism in the current political situation, but she hopes that this is "activating" people to have an ever larger positive effect than the damage that is being done. "A more empathic generation, such as ours, is going to run shit [soon]." When it comes to surviving the 45th president, she has some advice: "We have to just muscle through this disgusting trash pile... You do have to talk about it, you do have to do that work."

Listen to the whole podcast here.

Photo: Broad City

