Quantcast
Ilana Glazer Gets Real About Firing Sexual Harassers And Learning How To Stop Apologizing

Ilana Glazer Gets Real About Firing Sexual Harassers And Learning How To Stop Apologizing

Details
IN Entertainment

ilana f9e26

One half of Broad City and all-around inspirational human Ilana Glazer has been making all the right moves lately. Earlier this month, she hit the headlines when she demonstrated that she has zero tolerance for sexual harassment by firing two men on the set of Broad City. This week, she stopped by comedian Petey DeAbreu's podcast Hope Of The Hood, where he explores taboo and complex issues with his guests. Glazer told the full story about the sexual harassment on Broad City, describing her reaction to two seperate incidents when male employees made inappropriate comments about her boobs. She also covered everything from her personal life and relationships to politics, racism and feminism.

On the podcast, she explained that she became an empathetic person at a young age thanks to her parents who encouraged her to think and talk about other people, but she's trying to become tougher and stop taking on other people's emotions so much. "I have empathy to a fault...But I do think society is getting more empathic because the internet is like a big mirror for ourselves so people are thinking about feelings more on a mainstream conversation level," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their discussion about the challenges of making it professionally and leveling up personally, Glazer also said she's been working on herself in a way most women could definitely relate to. "Women are taught to apologize for their actions and I do it all the fucking time, and when I wanna say something but I'll start it with an apology. So I've been breaking that shit down, because it's like, 'What are you sorry for? Doing a good job?'" she asked. "Because we're told that women who do a good job are threatening and manly. You wish it was fucking manly, it's actually womanly to do a fucking good job at everything because we're working so hard to try and prove [ourselves]."

Like the rest of us, Glazer is struggling to find optimism in the current political situation, but she hopes that this is "activating" people to have an ever larger positive effect than the damage that is being done. "A more empathic generation, such as ours, is going to run shit [soon]." When it comes to surviving the 45th president, she has some advice: "We have to just muscle through this disgusting trash pile... You do have to talk about it, you do have to do that work."

Listen to the whole podcast here.

Photo: Broad City

More from BUST

BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast Falls for Kembra Pfahler!

Margaret Cho Punches Up At Trump, Weinstein And Woody Allen: BUST Review

Dan Savage Has A New Podcast and It Is Sex Positive AF

Molly McLaughin is a writer who likes pizza, politics and poetry. In that order. She tweets at @mollysgmcl. 

Tags: Ilana Glazer , podcast
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

novitiate 8a1d7

"Novitiate" Shows How Vatican II Hurt Catholic Nuns: BUST Review

cleaduvall 5e5af

Clea DuVall Will Play Alexis Bledel's Wife In Season Two Of "The Handmaid's Tale," And We Cannot Wait

Betsy DeVos and Donald Trump with students March 2017 7e8eb

Betsy DeVos Strikes Again, This Time Removing Protections For Students With Disabilities

witchsexdetail 96eac

The Secret Sex Lives Of Witches, From Brooms As Dildos To Ritual Orgies

hecate 56f39

How To Hold A Dead Supper For Samhain

max2 d2533

Mad Max Is The Badass New Girl In “Stranger Things 2,” And We Are Here For It

walkabout II updated 72df0

Why I Celebrate The Anniversary Of My Suicide Attempt

GLOW 2 05155

13 Last-Minute Costume Ideas For Halloween 2017

meangirls 6d19e

The History Of Your Sexy Halloween Costume

womens convention womens march site bust 2017 7323e

The Glass Ceiling Is Bound To Crack With 20,000 New Women Getting Ready To Run For Office

Upcoming Events

TEDWomen
Fri Nov 03 @12:00PM - 12:00AM
Kathy Griffin's Birthday!
Sat Nov 04 @12:00AM
Operation Warm Up Cothing Donation Drive, NY
Sat Nov 04 @ 6:00PM - 09:00PM
New York Comedy Festival
Tue Nov 07 @12:00AM
Nadya Tolokno's Birthday!
Tue Nov 07 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar