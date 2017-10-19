Quantcast
Week Of Women: October 20-26, 2017

We’re back with the latest in women-centered pop culture. This week's edition of Week of Women features a new documentary about Jane Goodall, the return of the Walking Dead, Amy Sedaris' new show, and music from Margo Price. As a reminder, we haven’t seen, read, or listened to all of these ourselves, so if you hate them, don't blame us! But if we have reviewed them, we’ll include a link to the review, or refer to it if it’s in print but not yet online.

MOVIES 

Jane



Primatologist Jane Goodall tells the story of her career in this new documentary from National Geographic, directed by Brett Morgen. In select theaters beginning Friday, October 20. Stay tuned for coverage on BUST.com.

Tragedy Girls



This horror/comedy hits theaters just in time for Halloween. Directed by Tyler MacIntyre, it stars Alexandra Shipp and Brianna Hildebrand as social media-obsessed high school BFFs who just happen to be serial killers. Out Friday, October 20.

One of Us



Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady — who directed the controversial 2006 documentary Jesus Camp — turn their cameras on New York’s Hasidic Jewish community. Out Friday, October 20 on Netflix.

TV

At Home With Amy Sedaris

The always hilarious Amy Sedaris returns with a cooking and crafting comedy. Premieres Tuesday, October 24 on truTV. Amy Sedaris shares her tips for “enjoying the outdoors” in BUST’s October/November 2017 issue and online.

Tracey Ullman's Show


Comedian Tracey Ullman returns with her impression-filled sketch comedy series. Premieres Friday, October 20 on HBO.

 The Walking Dead


Everyone’s favorite post-apocalyptic zombie series returns for an eighth season. Premieres Sunday, October 22 on AMC. Read our interview with Danai Gurira in BUST’s October/November 2017 issue and online.

MUSIC

All American Made by Margo Price

American Music Prize winner Margo Price returns with her second album, which BUST calls “the country record we need now.” Review in BUST’s October/November 2017 issue and online.

Any Other Way by Jackie Shane



Jackie Shane, a trans woman, was an R&B singer in Toronto, back in the 1960s — her too-brief career is celebrated with a new double LP/CD. Review in BUST’s October/November 2017 and online.

BOOKS

Misfit’s Manifesto by Lidia Yuknavitch

misfitmanifesto f7607

Lidia Yuknavitch — author of beloved books including The Small Backs of Children and The Book Of Joan — writes a love letter to misfits in the book version of her popular TED Talk. Out Tuesday, October 24.

 To My Trans Sisters edited by Charlie Craggs

transsisters 63778

Trans activist Charlie Craggs edited this touching collection of letters from trans women to trans women. Out now. Read an excerpt on BUST.com.

Top photo: At Home With Amy Sedaris/truTV

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.

