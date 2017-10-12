Quantcast
"Jane The Virgin," L7 And Cardi B: Your Week Of Women, October 13-19

Our weekly roundup of women-centered pop culture is here! Scroll down to read about the 10 movies, albums, TV shows, and books created by or starring women that we’re most excited about for the upcoming week — this week, we’ve got a different kind of Wonder Woman movie, new music from St. Vincent, and the return of Jane the Virgin. As a reminder, we haven’t seen, read, or listened to all of these ourselves, so if they're bad, don't blame us! But if we have reviewed them, we’ll include a link to the review, or refer to it if it’s in print. Enjoy! 

MOVIES

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women

Writer and director Angela Robinson (who you know from D.E.B.S. and The L Word) makes a different kind of Wonder Woman movie in this biopic about creator William Moulton Marston (Luke Evans), his wife Elizabeth (Rebecca Hall), and their girlfriend Olive (Bella Heathcote).

L7: Pretend We're Dead



Director Sarah Price helps LA grunge band L7 tell their story in this long-awaited documentary. Out on DVD and VOD on October 13th.

The Departure

Director Lana Wilson turns her lens on Ittesu Nemoto, a former punk-turned-Buddhist-priest in Japan who dedicates his life to helping the suicidal, but can’t see the parallels between his patients and himself. Out in New York on October 13th, expands to more cities on October 20th.

TV

Jane the Virgin 

Jane the Virgin (starring our Aug/Sept cover gal Gina Rodriguez) returns with its fourth season, which showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman promises will be all about recapturing joy after pain. Premieres October 13th on the CW. Read our interview with Gina Rodriguez here. 

Crazy Ex Girlfriend

Also back is another CW series, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend starring Rachel Bloom. ICYMI, Rebecca was abandoned at the altar in the season 2 finale — and season 3 looks like it will open with revenge. Premieres October 13th on the CW.

 

MUSIC

“Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B

Cardi B.’s first single has been out for a while, but she recently became the first female rapper to have a solo track hit Billboard’s top spot since Lauryn Hill in 1998. BUST editors Callie and Emily talk with BUST's resident Cardi B. fans in the latest episode of our podcast Poptarts. Subscribe here.

Masseduction by St. Vincent



St. Vincent has said her fifth album is “all about sex and drugs and sadness." We can’t wait. Out Friday, October 13th.

Lotta Sea Lice by Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile

Indie-rock mainstays Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile teamed up for a collaborative album; BUST’s reviewer promsies that “fans of either party won’t be disappointed.” Out Friday, October 13. See BUST's October/November issue for review.

BOOKS 

Where the Past Begins: A Writer’s Memoir by Amy Tan

wherethepast 4353e

Tan explores her identity as a writer in what BUST calls “a compelling portrait of a writer figuring out who she is — and how to put that discovered self into words.” Out Tuesday, October 17. See BUST's October/November issue for review.

The Floating World by C. Morgan Babst

floatingworld ab5ad

This debut novel about a New Orleans family before, during, and after Hurricane Katrina. Out Tuesday, October 17.

Top photo: Jane the Virgin/CW

More from BUST

Week Of Women: October 6-12

Week Of Women: September 29-October 5

Week Of Women: September 22-28

 

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.

