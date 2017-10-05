Quantcast
Week of Women: October 6-October 12, 2017

Details
IN Entertainment

sarahsilvermanflag 6fc89  

We’re back with our latest roundup of women-created pop culture! This week, look forward to a new film by Agnes Varda, new music by Kelela, the long-awaited follow-up to Practical Magic, and a new TV series from BUST’s current cover gal, Sarah Silverman. As a reminder, we haven’t seen, read, or listened to all of these ourselves, so if you hate them, don't blame us! But if we have reviewed them, we’ll include a link to the review, or refer to it if it’s in print but not yet online.

MOVIES

Faces, Places


French filmmaking legend Agnes Varda teamed up with young street artist JR to cover France’s villages in meaningful street art — and their project and friendship are caught on film in this documentary. Out Friday, October 6. Stay tuned for a review on BUST.com.

The Death And Life Of Marsha P. Johnson


LGBTQ rights activist  Marsha P. Johnson’s legacy is celebrated in this new documentary by David France. Out Friday, October 6. Read BUST’s post about Marsha P. Johnson here.

Christina P. — Mother Inferior


Comedian Christina Pazsitzky is the latest funny lady to get her own Netflix special; this one promises plenty of jokes about pregnancy and motherhood. Out on Tuesday, October 10.

TV

I Love You, America

silverman toc 2 1 2c72fPhoto by Ramona Rosales for BUST
Our current cover gal Sarah Silverman is back on our screens with her new talk/variety Hulu series, which takes her on the road to connect with people she’d never meet otherwise — including sharing dinner with folks in the Deep South who’ve never met a Jewish person before. Out Thursday, October 12. Read a sneak peek of our cover story with Sarah Silverman here.

Dynasty


Everyone’s favorite dramatic ‘80s soap gets rebooted on the CW, home of soapy primetime faves like Gossip Girl and Riverdale. We’re intrigued. Out Wednesday, October 11. 

MUSIC

Offering by Cults


Cults’ third album is more danceable and less moody than their earlier work, and it’s “a well-crafted album and the perfect soundtrack for summer nostalgia,” writes BUST’s reviewer. Out Friday, October 6. See BUST’s October/November issue for review.

Take Me Apart by Kelela


After four years of singles and features, plus a mixtape and EP, Kelela’s debut studio album finally arrives. We can’t wait to hear it. Out Friday, October 6.

“It’s A Shame” by First Aid Kit


Sister duo First Aid Kit make such beautiful Americana that it’s hard to believe they’re from Sweden! They kick off their latest tour this Friday, October 6. Single out now.

BOOKS

Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman

rulesofmagic 8b315

You may not know it, but your favorite ‘90s witchy rom com was a beloved book first. And now the long-awaited follow-up is here — a prequel about the lives of the aunts. Stay tuned for a review on BUST.com. Out Tuesday, October 10. 

Code Girls: The Untold Story Of The American Women Code Breakers Of WWII  by Liza Mundy

codegirls 8d244

You might have heard of the British women codebreakers at Bletchley, but the US had its own, lesser known, group of women codebreakers in Washington. Through research and interviews with surviving code girls, writer Liza Mundy finally tells their story. Out Tuesday, October 10.

Top photo: BUST's Oct/Nov issue, by Ramona Rosales

More from BUST

Week Of Women: September 29-October 5, 2017 

Week Of Women: September 22-28, 2017

Week Of Women: September 15-21, 2017 Week Of Women: September 15-21, 2017 

Tags: Week of Women , Agnes Varda , Marsha P. Johnson , Sarah Silverman , Alice Hoffman , Kelela , Cults
