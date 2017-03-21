"Be My Rachel Maddow" Is The Song We All Needed

Renaissance woman Lane Moore — the ukulele-slinging musician, comedian and sex writer — is back with a new video entitled “Be My Rachel Maddow.” You may know her from the queer shot-by-shot remake of Fiona Apple’s "Criminal" or from her stand-up, but either way, get excited.

Dressed in teenybopper style — pigtails, bright purple eye shadow, and a bold lip — she croons, “Be my Rachel Maddow.” Saying you could be a boy or a girl, so long as you resemble Rachel and talk politics to her, she outlines Rachel's many attributes. Keeping it thoroughly relevant and of the moment, the references are from as recent as last weeks analysis of Trump’s taxes. Check it out here!

With everything going to hell, all any of us wants is a cutie to hold people accountable publicly and to come home and hold us tight.

