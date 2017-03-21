Quantcast

"Be My Rachel Maddow" Is The Song We All Needed

Details
IN Entertainment

lane moore

Renaissance woman Lane Moore — the ukulele-slinging musician, comedian and sex writer — is back with a new video entitled “Be My Rachel Maddow.” You may know her from the queer shot-by-shot remake of Fiona Apple’s "Criminal" or from her stand-up, but either way, get excited.

Dressed in teenybopper style — pigtails, bright purple eye shadow, and a bold lip — she croons, “Be my Rachel Maddow.” Saying you could be a boy or a girl, so long as you resemble Rachel and talk politics to her, she outlines Rachel's many attributes. Keeping it thoroughly relevant and of the moment, the references are from as recent as last weeks analysis of Trump’s taxes. Check it out here!

With everything going to hell, all any of us wants is a cutie to hold people accountable publicly and to come home and hold us tight.

More from BUST

Last Night, Rachel Maddow Tried To Tell Us Something Important — People Wanted Her To Stop Talking

You Have To Watch This Shot-For-Shot Remake Of Fiona Apple's 'Criminal'

10 Funny Ladies You Need To Be Watching Right Now

 

 

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Tags: Rachel Maddow , Lane Moore , Politics , Music , Comedy , Queer
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

Rachel Maddow reveals tax copy

Last Night, Rachel Maddow Tried To Tell Us Something Important — People Wanted Her To Stop Talking

Screen Shot 2017 03 20 at 3.02.53 PM

This Teenage Girl was Fined for Going to the Police About Her Ex. Then, Her Ex Killed Her.

ilanamarried

Broad City Star Ilana Glazer Is Now Married

15728856193 aa5f417cdf z

Emma Watson And Amanda Seyfried’s “Photo Hack” Is A Misogynistic Crime And We Should Talk About It Like One

kellyherron

Seattle Runner Fights Off Her Attacker: "Not Today, Motherfucker!"

SaintHoax FlatChested copy

8 Sexist Vintage Advertisements Reimagined With Donald Trump's Words

DSCN6249

How My Race Defined My Gender When I Lived In Japan

unnamed 1 copy

Scissor Sisters' Ana Matronic Is Calling Witches To Unite Against Fascist Totalitarianism: BUST Interview

C6v0xU4U0AAFMLU

16 “A Wrinkle In Time” Photos That Make Us So Excited For Ava DuVernay’s Movie

unnamed 10

Liberation Barbell: An Intersectional Feminist Workout Experience

Upcoming Events

WHY WE MARCH: Panel Discussion
Wed Mar 22 @ 6:30PM -
(Providence, RI) The Lady Project Summit 2017
Sat Mar 25 @ 7:00AM - 08:00PM
Ladies First Fest Part 1 & 2
Sat Mar 25 @ 2:00PM - 05:00PM
(NYC) AFEST, Conference of Latin American Female Writers in New York
Mon Mar 27 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
(NYC) BUST Craftacular Primped + Fashion Week Brooklyn
Sat Apr 01 @11:00AM - 06:00PM
View Full Calendar